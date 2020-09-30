Oct. 10
Paper-shredding event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GHR office complex, 138 South Reading Ave. (rear), Boyertown. Look for signage and enter property via alley off East Second Street and exit to Warwick Street. Sponsored by Gerhart, Hartman & Ritner Insurance, in cooperation with Boyertown Park and Recreation Board. Professional paper-shredding company and truck will be on-site to shred confidential paperwork. Open to the public. All funds raised will go to Boyertown Area Multi-Service programs and projects. GHR Insurance is handling all costs associated with the paper-shredding equipment. Questions, call Jim Davidheiser at 484-706-3262 or jdavidheiser@coveragenow.com.
Oct. 10
Berks History Center Program: 10 a.m. via Zoom. More than Just Mrs. - The Importance of Women in Family History presented by Dr. Karen Guenther, a history professor at Mansfield University. Often people researching their family history focus on male relatives or see female ancestors as appendages to their husbands. She will discuss how researching the women in your family tree can help you better understand your family's heritage. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vZ2bcVIHRzuuIHx2sPgd1g.
Oct. 14
Ask the Doctor About Dementia: 6 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Ask the Doctor is an informative virtual series featuring discussions with Dr. Edward B. Moore from Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. These series are free and open to the public. On Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. discussions focus on diabetes. RSVP to receive Zoom link and send any questions about the topic at least two days before to Ann Carr acarr@keystonevillaatdouglassville.com or call 610-385-2030.
Oct. 17
Boyertown Lions Club Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ehst Custom Kitchens, 830Sweinhart Road, Boyertown. Note new location. Catered by Kauffman’s. Half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce and roll. $10 per bake. Presold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. To order tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788.
Oct. 17
Friends Outdoor Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Rain date is Oct. 24.
Oct. 17
Pop Up Yard Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., rain or shine at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Vendor space is available for $12 per space, RSVP at www.calvaryuccbarto.com or 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com.
Oct. 21
The Heritage of Green Hills Online Support group for Caregivers: 3 p.m. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Oct. 24
3rd annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Rain or shine. The totally free event will provide a safe opportunity for youngsters to enjoy good old-fashioned trick or treating in this time of isolation. Free hotdogs and drinks will be supplied. Due to COVID regulations, all participants must wear a mask and social distancing will be encouraged. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To participate by contributing a trunk and treats, call the church office at 610-582-8167 to register.
Oct. 24 & 25
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set GLOW Virtual 5K/10K Race: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. We are unable to run together due to COVID, so we are taking it to the neighborhoods, roads, and treadmills. Light up the night by running with our glow sticks! Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
Oct. 24
Berks History 2020 Road Ramble: starts at Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave, Reading, ramble through Centre Park, Reading, West Reading, and Northern Berks County. Takes 2 ½ - 3 hours and covers 45 plus miles. $35 per car, call Center at 610-375-4375 Wednesdays to Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4759424. Pick up Packet at Center's Henry Janssen Library Parking Lot on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum closed Oct. 24.
Oct. 25
Trunk or Treat: 1:30 to 3 p.m., rain or shine at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Come in costume for fun, candy and a pumpkin patch. www.calvaryuccbarto.com, 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
Attitude, Inspiration and Composition - A No BS Approach To Photography: Oct. 19 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom presented by Rich Lewis. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
Word on the Street Photography: Oct. 26 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Professional photographer Joe Pizzuto will discuss street photography as an explorative process and personal vision, based on his work and that of other artists. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: Oct. 8 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2 and older. Children will enjoy stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Oct. 13 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for ages Infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Children's Story Time: Oct. 15 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2+. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. Miss Laura will provide instructions. For Zoom login, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Oct. 20 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for ages Infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 19th.
Adult Evening Readers Book Club: Oct. 21 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Book Club resumes virtually via Zoom. This month's book selection is Marcus Zusak's “The Book Thief.” All are welcome to attend. Email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 for the Zoom link.
Children's Story Time: Oct. 22 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2+. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Oct. 27 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom ages Infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). One-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Children's Story Time: Oct. 29 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2+. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
