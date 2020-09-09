Sept. 19
Amity Township Crime Watch Community Shredding Event: 9 a.m. to noon (rain or shine) at Redner's Warehouse Market parking lot in Douglassville. Open to residents and small businesses in area. Participants can watch their documents that contain sensitive or confidential information go right into the shredder on a mobile shredding truck via a closed circuit camera provided by ProShred Security of Paoli. 100% of documents are recycled. Donations help defray the cost of the shredding truck. Volunteers will be available to help you carry your boxes to the shredding truck. For more information, contact Susan at 610-385-3740 or visit www.amitytwpcrimewatch.org.
Sept. 21
Memories, Moons, and Imagination: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Berks Photographic Society presents Eddie Soloway, a photographer, teacher and storyteller committed to opening our eyes to the natural world. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 27
Monocacy Hill Conservation Association annual membership meeting: 2 p.m. at Monocacy Hill Recreation Area, Geiger Road, Douglassville. Includes committee reports, election of Board of Directors, discussion of 2020 budget and planning for upcoming events.
Sept. 28
How to Photograph Nature in High Key Style: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society presentation by Lisa Langell. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Oct. 3
Annual Buckwheat Pancake & Sausage Supper will be held Oct. 3 at St .John Hill UCC Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Sausage, buckwheat pancakes, home fries, applesauce and Ice Cream. Drive-thru take out only served 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets sold via pre-order till Sept. 18 by calling 610-367-8114 preferred. Limited walk-up tickets available day of supper. All tickets $10. Follow signs at church parking lot for pick up directions. www.stjohnhillucc.org
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: Sept. 17 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 22 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver, caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Family Book Club: Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. via Zoom for children entering 3rd grade and up with parent/guardian. "The Year We Fell From Space" by Amy Sarig King. A virtual discussion via Zoom with the author. Pre-registration required to pick up book, receive Zoom invite, grab-and-go gift bag and to be entered for a chance to win the door prize. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us or call 610-406-9431 to register.
Children's Story Time: Sept. 24 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 29 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver, caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.
