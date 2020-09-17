Sept. 26
Flea Market, Craft Show and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Rain or shine. Vendor space available, $12 per space. Kindly RSVP to www.calvaryuccbarto.com, 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com.
Sept. 26
66th Annual Boyertown Area Citizen of the Year Awards Gala: 6 p.m. at Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles. While attendance is limited to 25 persons (award recipients and immediate guests), people can view live via Facebook at Boyertown Citizen of Year.
Sept. 26
Free paper shredding event: 9 a.m. to noon at New Hanover Recreation Center, 2373 Hoffmansville Road in Frederick. Hosted by Rep. Marcy Toepel (R-Montgomery), on-site industrial paper shredder from Wiggins Shredding will shred up to four packing boxes of materials. Cardboard boxes and plastic bags will be returned; paper bags can be shredded along with the other material. Must stay in your vehicle. All shredding materials must be placed in the trunk or truck bed area of the vehicle, not the backseat, prior to arrival. Event staff will unload materials while residents remain in their vehicles. Held rain or shine. Any questions, contact Toepel’s office at 610-323-3299 in Gilbertsville.
Sept. 27
Monocacy Hill Conservation Association annual membership meeting: 2 p.m. at Monocacy Hill Recreation Area, Geiger Road, Douglassville. Includes committee reports, election of Board of Directors, discussion of 2020 budget and planning for upcoming events.
Sept. 28
How to Photograph Nature in High Key Style: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society presentation by Lisa Langell. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Oct. 3
Annual Buckwheat Pancake & Sausage Supper: St .John Hill UCC Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Sausage, buckwheat pancakes, home fries, applesauce and Ice Cream. Drive-thru take out only served 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets sold via pre-order till Sept. 18 by calling 610-367-8114 preferred. Limited walk-up tickets available day of supper. All tickets $10. Follow signs at church parking lot for pick up directions. www.stjohnhillucc.org
Oct. 3
2nd Annual Indoor Mommy Mart: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Gently used baby and kids clothing, toys, shoes, books and more. Table space is available, $12 per 6 foot table, RSVP at www.calvaryuccbarto.com, 610-652-5023.
Oct. 3
Drive-thru BBQ: noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. 610-286-5875
Oct. 11
13th Annual Ride for Camps: motorcycle ride benefits Scout Camps of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council, BSA. Registration 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bashore Scout Reservation, 106 Moonshine Rd, Jonestown. $25 for a single rider and $35 for double rider. Scenic ride to J Edward Mack Scout Reservation, chicken BBQ dinner at Camp Mack and a patch. There will be a blessing, 50/50, Chinese auction, and display of WWII memorabilia. All proceeds will be split between Camps Bashore and Mack equally. For questions, call Ed Carvell, 717-413-7578, edcarvell@comcast.net
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: Sept. 24 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 29 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver, caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.