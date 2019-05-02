St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Deadline for submitting graduate photos for the Graduate Recognition service is Friday, May 10.
Children’s Musical “In the Big Inning”: Rehearsals start May 15 – Performance Aug 18; We’re looking forward to another fun summer with our children’s musical! Rehearsals begin May 15 at 7 pm in our choir room, with an informational parent’s meeting immediately following at 8:15 pm. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday nights through the summer. You do not have to participate on stage to be a part of the fun - volunteers are needed behind the scenes also! Contact Molly with questions at mbyrne@stjohnsboyertown.org.
Join us for another great year of Vacation Bible School “To Mars and Beyond” with Good Shepherd UCC and St. John’s ELC for free, June 18, 19, 20 & 25, 26, 27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.! Those going into 6th grade and younger will be our voyagers, traveling through stations, and learning about God who is far beyond our imaginations. All Nursery age voyagers must be potty-trained. Those entering 7th grade and older will be our helpers and volunteers. Register at https://tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/BoyertownVBS. For more information, call 610-369-1024 or visit stjohnsboyertown.org.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Preschool closing program will be held May 10, at 7 p.m.
Appointments are being made for blood donations at the Congo Community Blood Drive to be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sassamansville, on May 11, 8 a.m. to noon. Register online at GIVEaPINT.org, sponsor code 4816.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
On May 12 at 10:15 a.m. worship will be led by Crystal Angstadt who is a recent graduate of Lancaster Seminary. We are excited to have Crystal lead us in worship and invite you to join us in welcoming her!
Faith Formation for all ages takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings. Faith Formation is about gathering and sharing, learning and listening, questioning and wrestling. It’s about going deeper and forming (or re-forming, or informing) our faith. Currently, the Adult Faith Formation class is exploring the Parables of Jesus. The Confirmation Class is delving into who Jesus is for us today. All are invited.
Prayer Wednesdays in the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On May 12, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service). All are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Christian Journeys 7 p.m. in Chapel. All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Learn With Me Class 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 8 p.m.
Next Sunday: Music Sunday during both services, all welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells, all welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups, call 610-367-2842.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the 4th Sunday of Easter on May 12, at 9 a.m. Pastor Susan Sosnin, supply pastor, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon for the morning. During the service, we will be installing the 2019-20 Youth Council member; Samantha Johns. Confirmation will be at 7:45 a.m. in room I. Sunday School for all ages will be in room H at 8:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School class will be in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are Acolyte; Samantha Johns, Lector: Dale Reichert, Communion Assist: Linda Quinn, Assistant Minister: Kathy Watts and Ushers/Greeter; Ginnie Wilkinson and Terry Flicker.
June Niantic News newsletter articles are due into the office by May 14. At 9:30 a.m. on May 14, the Quilters will meet to tie quilts and then at 11 a.m., the ladies of the church will meet to carpool to Moccia’s in Schwenksville for their monthly lunch. Later that evening at 7:30 p.m., the Finance committee will meet in room B. The Girl Scouts will meet on May 16 in the Social Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
May 12, Mother's Day, is the 4th Sunday of Easter: 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Howard & Waynette Shafer, Ushers: Dan Ritter, Randy Kehl, Dan Kuser & Kay McGowan, Crucifer: Mackenzie Moyer, Lector: Sharon Kemp, Nursery: Maddy Wyda.
Starting June 2, we will begin our Summer Worship Schedule with Worship Services at 9 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or Contemporary Worship Services during June, July and August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
Trinity Community Day: May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes Children Carnival Games, Master’s Kim’s Black Belt Academy Demo, Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo, Pet Blessing (Please bring donation of pet food), Free Food & Beverages. We are looking for volunteers to help out.
Grief Support Group Meeting: May 21 at 7 p.m. in the Parlor. All are welcome.
Keystone Blood Drive: May 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hill Church. Thank you for giving the gift of Life. A Special Thank You to Betty Moore for organizing this event.
Musical Celebration: June 2 at 3 p.m. featuring our choirs and instrumentalists.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales in May on 3rd Tuesday. Orders due on the 2nd Tuesday. Contact Kitty Isett.
May 13: 6:30p.m. Scouts; May 14: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting; May 15: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Worship & Music Meeting; May 16: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers; May 18: 10 a.m. Community Day.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
The 4th Sunday of Easter will be celebrated on May 12. Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Green Room to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
Join us at 9:30 as we worship the Risen Lord. Pastor Donald Nice will preside. Members will share stories of their mothers as we observe Mother’s Day. The choir will sing, “The Good Shepherd,” by Berryman/Kemp.
The Senior Breakfast Group will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at Saville’s.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Social Ministry will sponsor a fun night of Bingo Wednesday night at St. Luke Knolls. The fun begins at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Thrivent will meet in Memorial Hall for a “Bundles of Goodwill” project. The public is welcome to attend.