Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Please join us for our Sunday Worship Services at 10:15 a.m., as our services will be livestreamed via Facebook "Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bechtelsville"
Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, upcoming events have been canceled: Mother/Daughter Banquet on May 9, Boy Scouts Hoagie Sale for April, and Music Celebration on June 7.
Scout Troop 511 will sponsor a Hoagie Sale on May 19. Orders need to be placed by May 12. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, please call Kitty Isett at 610-473-0217. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons are available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we will be supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. This is a WIN WIN for everyone.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sunday, April 26, we will continue the Easter season with our new series Solitude and Story: Scriptures for A Time of Isolation. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org.
Sunday is the third Sunday of Easter, and, at St. Luke, “Going to Emmaus.” On this day we read about two disciples traveling to Emmaus. While traveling in sadness because of the crucifixion, a stranger appears to walk with them. Through scripture and the breaking of the bread the stranger is revealed as Jesus Christ himself. “Now on that same day two disciples were going to a village called Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem…” – Luke 24:13.
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we livestream “Prayers for Peace.” You can find us at stlukegilbertsville.org.
Our weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are canceled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of handwashing and social distancing!
Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile and pray together. Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed. Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown). For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.