Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Canceled: Due to the coronavirus, all in-service worship services and activities have been suspended.
Holy Week: Please join us on Facebook as our services for Holy Week will be live-streamed: Maundy Thursday 7 p.m., Good Friday 7 p.m., Easter Vigil April 11 at 7 p.m., and April 12 Easter Sunrise Service 7 a.m.
Mother/Daughter Banquet: scheduled for May 9 has been canceled, due to the coronavirus.
Upcoming events: Community Day May 30, Music Celebration June 7, Vacation Bible School July 27 to 31. Details to come in future bulletins and newsletters.
Trinity Baseball Outing: This year’s Reading Phillies Game will be held on July 25. Price of $33 per person includes the All You Can Eat Buffet. For more information, see Dennis Schaeffer.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Important Note: please check our website www.christniantic.com or our Facebook page for updates on upcoming services, meetings and events.
Canceled: Due to the Stay-at-Home order and non-essential services being closed in effect, Christ Lutheran Church will not be having services during Holy Week nor on Easter Sunday, April 12. There are many area Lutheran churches that offer either Facebook Live services or YouTube services that we are asking our church family to tune into during this holiest season. Let us, as Christians, unite in worship, prayer and love as we go through Holy Week and Easter and remember our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who died for our sins and then on Easter morning was resurrected into new life. Peace be with you all!
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday Worship: 9:30 a.m. via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Resurrection Sunday we’ll celebrate Jesus’ Resurrection, and focus on “Early on the first day of the week, while it was still dar Mary Magadalene came to the tomb and saw that the stone had been removed from the tomb.” -John 20:1
Maundy Thursday: “Hour to Depart” for livestream worship at 7:15 p.m. Our focus will be on the verses of John 13 – “Now before the festival of the Passover, Jesus knew that his hour had come to depart from this world and go to the Father.”
Good Friday: 7:15 p.m. for livestream of our worship service, where we focus on “In the Garden.” “Now there was a garden in the place where he was crucified, and in the garden there was a new tomb in which ho one had ever been laid.” John 10:41
Canceled: weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are cancelled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of handwashing and social distancing! Pick up your phone, and call a loved one or a friend, pray together! Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
April 12: we will celebrate Easter Sunday. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Check website daily: for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Closed: Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed. For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.