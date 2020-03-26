St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound. Join us as worship services on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are livestreamed. You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org.
Palm Sunday: worship will focus on when Jesus entered Jerusalem. “When he entered Jerusalem, the whole city was in turmoil, asking, “Who is this?” - Matthew 21:10.
Closed: weekly activities, meetings and rehearsals are cancelled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of handwashing and social distancing.
Connect with others: Pick up your phone, and call a loved one or a friend you haven’t talked with in a while, pray together. Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Closed: due to the Stay-at-Home order and non-essential services being closed in effect, Christ Lutheran Church will not be having service on Palm Sunday, April 5. There are many area churches that offer viral services as well as services on Zoom.com, so that you can tune into and worship with fellow Christians. Let us remember Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on April 5, pray with our fellow Christians, and come together as a community of helping each other.
Important Note: please check our website www.christniantic.com or our Facebook page for updates on upcoming services, meetings and events.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Closed: Due to the Coronavirus, all in-service worship services and activities have been suspended. Our Wednesday Lenten Service at 7 p.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:15 a.m. will be livestreamed via Facebook, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bechtelsville. More information, call 610-369-1281.
Upcoming Events: Mother/Daughter Banquet May 9, Community Day May 30, Music Celebration June 7, and Vacation Bible School July 27 to 31.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales April and May: on 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.