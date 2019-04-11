St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
April 18: Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m., Holy Communion, First Communion, Stripping of Altar.
April 19: Good Friday Prayer Vigil 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Good Friday worship, 7 p.m., Cantata and Tenebrae service.
April 20: Road cleanup 9 a.m.; Easter Egg Hunt 11 a.m.
April 21: Easter Morning worship, 6:30, 7:45 & 10 a.m.
April 24: Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting 6 p.m.
April 28: 2nd Sunday of Easter.
April 28: Youth Group meeting 7 p.m.
Regular rehearsal schedule resumes April 24: Bethlehem Choir, 4:20 p.m.; Junior Choir, 6 p.m.; Senior Choir 7:30 p.m.
Regular Sunday School classes continue on April 21, with opening in nave at 8:45 a.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Holy Week Worship Schedule: Maundy Thursday April 18 at 7 p.m.; Good Friday April 19 at 7 p.m.; Vigil of Easter April 20 at 7 p.m.; Easter Day April 21 at 8 and 10 a.m.
Our German Communion service will be held April 28 at 2 p.m. This unique service is spoken and sung completely in German.
A free spring concert by Boyertown Area Choral Association will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. in St. John’s Sanctuary. For more information, call 610-369-1024 or visit stjohnsboyertown.org.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
Maundy Thursday Drama on April 18, and Good Friday Service on April 19. Both services are at Huff’s from 7-8 p.m.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Holy Week special services include a Seder presentation Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and a Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
A Good Friday service at noon, sponsored by the Boyertown Area Ministerial Association, will be held at Trinity E.C. Church on Sweinhart Road, Boyertown.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
As followers of Jesus, we are preparing to enter the Holiest of weeks. Consider joining us to experience the Upper Room and the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday April 18 at 7:15 p.m., the Walk to the Cross and the Crucifixion on Good Friday April 19 at 7:15 p.m., and the Joy-filled celebration on Easter morning April 21 worship at 7 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. During this Holiest of weeks, we’ll experience foot/hand washing, Table communion, a Tenebrae Service of Light and Shadows, and the joyful time of Resurrection when the promises of our God are fulfilled. On Easter morning between our 7 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. worship services we will be having a Potluck Easter Breakfast, all are welcome to join us!
Our Annual Spring Craft Show, Flea Market & Bake Sale will be taking place on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservation requests can be made by contacting Becky at 267-261-8509.
Faith Formation for all ages takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings. What is Faith Formation? You know this as Sunday School. It’s about gathering and sharing, learning and listening, questioning and wrestling. It’s about going deeper and forming (or re-forming, or informing) our faith. Currently, the Adult Faith Formation class is exploring the Parables of Jesus. The Confirmation Class is delving into who Jesus is for us today. All are invited.
Did you know Calvary has a book club? We would love for you to join us. New readers are always welcome. To be part of this time of reading and sharing, contact the church office.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On April 21, we celebrate Easter. Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services with Holy Communion (nursery available at second service); Breakfast will be provided from 9 to 10 a.m. All are welcome.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Learn With Me Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 8 p.m.
Thursday: LeLeche Meeting at 10 a.m.; Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1:30 p.m.; Women’s Ministry Meeting at 6:30 p.m.; All are welcome.
Next Sunday: Holy Humor Sunday at 7:45 and 10:20 a.m. services; All are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; please call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
He is Risen, he is risen indeed! Join us at 7:30 and/0r 10:15 a.m. on Sunday for worship as we celebrate the risen Lord. On Easter Sunday we once again find beauty in spices that are no longer needed, because Jesus has been raised from the dead. The 7:30 worship as the stillness of morning gives way to the joy of the empty tomb. At 10:15 we raise loud shouts of “Alleluia!” The handbell choir will play at the 7:30 service, the Sr. Choir will sing “Crown Him Lord this Easter Day!” by Price/Besig. The Youth Choir will sing at the 10:15 service.
The Church Office is closed on Easter Monday.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. for shoppers.
Handbell choir will rehearse Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., followed by Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road Barto
Worship with us on Easter Sunday, April 21, at either our 6 a.m. Vigil/Sunrise worship services or our Easter Festival service at 9 a.m. The Easter Vigil/Sunrise service will begin in the cemetery and will then process into the church’s sanctuary. Both services will be Holy Communion services. Pr. David Penman, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in the services, as well as present the Children’s Sermon and the Sermon for the morning. In between the services from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m., there will be an Easter Coffee Hour in our new Welcome Center (downstairs of the church). Confirmation will be held at 7:45 a.m. in room I. Sunday School for all ages will be held in room H at 8:15 a.m. The Adult Sunday School class will be held in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at the 6:00 a.m. service are: Acolyte; Braden Bartman, Torch Bearer; Jonathan Lewis, Cross Bearer; Catherine Shade, Lector: Evan Shade, Communion Assist: Sue Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter; Kelly and Shawn Shade. The worship assistants at the 9:00 a.m. service are: Acolyte; Dylan Drury, Torch Bearer; Hunter Hoffman, Cross Bearer; Jackson Moser, Lector; Tori Willman, Communion Assists: Nancy Fioriglio, Heather Moser, Mike Appold, and Greeters/Ushers; Dawn Hoffman, Danny Knaub, and Jake Knaub.
The Church office will be closed on April 22. At 7 p.m. on April 23, Church Council will meet in the parlor. On April 24, the Handbell Choir will rehearse beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m. The Girl Scouts will meet on April 25 in the Social Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., Good Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday Easter Vigil at 7 p.m.
April 21: 7 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Dan & Kathy Kuser, Ushers: Dan Ritter, Bill Eddinger, Dennis Schaeffer, Dan Kuser, Servers: Terry Kemp & Linda Ritter, Acolytes: Kyle Pry & Ryan Isett, Crucifer: Lauren Isett, Lector: Vanessa Deskie. There will be a Continental Breakfast following worship. Sunday School 9 a.m. Easter Worship Service with Communion 10:15 a.m. Worship Assistants will be Greeter: Heidi Yescavage, Ushers: Bob Eshbach, Kay McGowan, Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Bob McElwee, Servers: Diane McElwee & Betty Moore, Acolyte: Mackenzie Moyer, Lector: Eileen Heffner, Nursery: Sharon Renninger.
Mother/Daughter Banquet on May 11: Doors open 5 p.m., Dinner 5:30 p.m. Tickets for sale. See LaRue Sheetz or Mardell Blanford to purchase tickets.
Trinity Community Day May 18: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children Carnival Games, Master’s Kim’s Black Belt Academy Demo, Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo, Pet Blessing, Free Food & Beverages.
Musical Celebration on June 2 at 3 p.m. Featuring our choirs and instrumentalists. Please come out for an afternoon of great music and fellowship.
April 22: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
April 23: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
April 24: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Men's Choir Practice
April 25: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.