St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
April 28: 2nd Sunday of Easter
May 5: 3rd Sunday of Easter, Holy Communion, Church Music Sunday
Regular rehearsal schedule resumes May 1: Bethlehem Choir, 4:20 p.m.; Junior Choir, 6 p.m.; Senior Choir 7:30 p.m.
Regular Sunday School classes continue on April 28, with opening in nave at 8:45 a.m.
Youth Group meeting: April 28, 7 p.m.
Men’s breakfast at Americana Diner: April 27, 8:30 a.m.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting: May 1, 6 p.m.
Hoagie Sale: May 4, to benefit Oley Valley Food Pantry.
Graduate Recognition June 9 at 10 a.m.
Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
April 28: Upper Perkiomen A-Choir will perform during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service. Directed by Mark Thomas.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The AA Group which meets on Wednesdays has changed its meeting time from 8 to 7 p.m. The meeting takes place in the church parlor.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Our German Communion service will be held April 28 at 2 p.m. This unique service is spoken and sung completely in German. A free spring concert by Boyertown Area Choral Association, “How Can I Keep from Singing” will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. in St. John’s Sanctuary.
Children’s Musical “In the Big Inning”: We’re looking forward to another fun summer with our children’s musical! Rehearsals begin May 15 at 7 p.m. in our choir room, with an informational parent’s meeting immediately following at 8:15 p.m. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday nights through the summer. Performance is Aug. 18. You do not have to participate on stage to be a part of the fun, volunteers are needed behind the scenes also! Contact Molly with questions at mbyrne@stjohnsboyertown.org.
Free Vacation Bible School program “To Mars and Beyond”: June 18, 19, 20 & 25, 26, 27; 9 a.m. to noon. Join us for another great year of Vacation Bible School with Good Shepherd UCC and St. John’s ELC! Those going into 6th grade and younger will be our voyagers, traveling through stations, and learning about God who is far beyond our imaginations. All Nursery age voyagers must be potty-trained. Those entering 7th grade and older will be our helpers and volunteers. Register at https://tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/BoyertownVBS. For more information, call 610-369-1024 or visit stjohnsboyertown.org.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Our Annual Spring Craft Show, Flea Market & Bake Sale will be taking place on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservation requests can be made by contacting Becky at 267-261-8509.
Join us on April 28 for worship at 10:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda.
Faith Formation for all ages takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings. What is Faith Formation? You know this as Sunday School. It’s about gathering and sharing, learning and listening, questioning and wrestling. It’s about going deeper and forming (or re-forming, or informing) our faith. Currently, the Adult Faith Formation class is exploring the Parables of Jesus. The Confirmation Class is delving into who Jesus is for us today. All are invited.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On April 28, we celebrate Holy Humor Sunday. Pastor Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service). All are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel. All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Learn With Me Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 8 p.m.
Saturday: Boyertown Pinochle Club from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in Zwingli Hall. All are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells. All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day. Come to ponder. Come to discuss. Come to listen. Come to learn.
Join us at 9:30 as we worship the Risen Lord! Come to worship to share the peace, and most importantly, come to hear the Good News planned, prepared, and proclaimed by our youth. As per our tradition, a high school senior, Haley Hukari, will share her faith as she proclaims the word.
On Sunday, we welcome back Karen Fallows as our musician.
The Evangelism Committee will meet Tuesday night at 7, followed by Christian Education at 8 p.m.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. for those who have items to donate. We appreciate your help!
Handbell choir will rehearse Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., followed by Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
April 28 is the 2nd Sunday of Easter: 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. The Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Becky Yescavage & Karen Hoffman, Ushers: Oscar & Angie Smith and Kurt Yescavage & Karen Irey, Acolyte: Mackenzie Moyer, Lector: Dan Ritter, Nursery: Heidi Yescavage.
A HUGE THANK YOU to everyone who helped in any way with the Roast Beef Dinner, once again it was a SUCCESS!!!!
Join us for the Mother/Daughter Banquet on May 11. Doors open 5 p.m., Dinner 5:30 p.m. See LaRue Sheetz or Mardell Blanford to purchase tickets.
Trinity Community Day: May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children Carnival Games, Master’s Kim’s Black Belt Academy Demo, Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo, Pet Blessing (Please bring donation of pet food), Free Food & Beverages. We are looking for volunteers, there is a signup sheet posted on the bulletin board in the Narthex.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales in May, 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. Contact Kitty Isett. Pick up at the old store.
April 29: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; April 30: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts; May 1: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice; May 2: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the Second Sunday of Easter on April 28 at 9 a.m. Lay members: Kathy Watts, Janet Schaeffer and Holly Francisco, lector for the morning, will lead the congregation in a Lessons & Hymns service. There will be no communion. The Children’s Sermon will be presented by Holly Francisco. Confirmation will be held at 7:45 a.m. in room I. Sunday School for all ages will be held in room H at 8:15 a.m. The Adult Sunday School class will be held in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are: Acolyte; Emily Francisco, Lector: Holly Francisco, and Ushers/Greeter; Shirley and Merle Deery.
On May 1, Handbell Choir will rehearse beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m. Girl Scouts will meet on May 2 in the Social Hall at 6:30 p.m. Grief Group will meet on May 3 at 11 a.m. in the parlor. The topic at this gathering will be: Grief, Healing and your new normal.