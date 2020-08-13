Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Aug. 23: now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistants at the 9 a.m. service are: Lector/Assistant Minister; Kathy Watts.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Aug. 25: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: an 8 a.m. brief parking lot worship service will be held. At 9:30 a.m. our recorded worship service will be shown in the sanctuary for those unable to view our services online. This is limited to 25 attendees. Holy Communion will be offered at both services. Worship and messages will continue to air on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page (St. John’s Lutheran Church of Boyertown). For updates and further details, visit stjohnsboyertown.org or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Butter Valley Community Church
2600 Old Route 100, Bally
Outdoor Hymn Sing-a-long: Aug. 23 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church. Outdoor event only. You can sit in your car or bring a chair and sit outside. If weather is in question, check www.buttervalleycc.org, the church Facebook page, or call 610-845-2429 to see if cancelled. Free will offering to help with future community concerts.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
5 Brooke Drive, Birdsboro
Pig Roast: Aug. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. Meals will include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and cole slaw. Tickets for meals are $9 each and can be ordered by calling 610-582-8167.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
94th Annual Vegetable Beef Soup To Go and Bake Sale: Sept. 12 at noon until sold out. $7 per quart. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com, www.calvaryuccbarto.com
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. We invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion! Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Aug. 23: twelfth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Romans 12: 1-8, where we learn we are one body in Christ, with gifts that differ. We welcome St. Luke member, Sharon Smith, as she leads us in worship Sunday.
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 9 a.m. to noon for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!!
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 23: Good Shepherd will continue its series “God Reveals…” as we continue to worship online. Our services can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Aug. 23: in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281 or email trinitybech@outlook.com (new address).
Offerings: The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Candy Sale: Trinity Lutheran Church has made arrangements with Peppermint Stick, Boyertown, to dip and box the Easter Eggs from this past spring that was never finished. There is homemade peanut butter, coconut crème, and butter crème eggs dipped in milk chocolate and is in the store to sell. $12 per pound. Proceeds to be shared by Trinity and Peppermint. Also, Trinity is selling raisin, peanut, and cashew clusters in dark or milk chocolate. The raisin and peanut clusters are $12 per pound. The cashews are $15 per pound. The clusters are now available.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now we are supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment - used cleats, balls, pads, guards - to distribute it to needy children and youth development programs.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales in September: sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Iset. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.