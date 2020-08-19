St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. brief parking lot worship service will be held. At 9:30 a.m. our recorded worship service will be shown in the sanctuary for those unable to view our services online. This is limited to 25 attendees. Holy Communion will be offered at both services. Worship and messages will continue to air on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page (St. John’s Lutheran Church of Boyertown). For updates and further details, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse
Outdoor Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Bring the hymnbook, Life Songs #2 and a lawn chair. You are welcome to enjoy your picnic lunch on the lawn prior to the Hymn Sing. Current CDC protocols are encouraged. In the event of rain, the hymn sing will be canceled. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, call Grace at 717-278-8459 or Greg at 717-682-2872.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. We invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion! Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Aug. 30: thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Romans 12: 9-21, where we learn we are to live in harmony. 8”If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.”
Wednesdays: 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 9 a.m. to noon for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Aug. 30: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on the 13th Sunday after Pentecost. Worship service begins at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister; Denise Hoffman.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Sept. 1: Mercy Ministry will meet 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 30: Good Shepherd will conclude its series “God Reveals…” as we continue to worship online. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
In-house worship service: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281.
Mail Slot: The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Candy Sale: Trinity Lutheran Church has made arrangements with Peppermint Stick, Boyertown, to dip and box the Easter Eggs from this past spring that was never finished. There is homemade peanut butter, coconut crème, and butter crème eggs dipped in milk chocolate and is in the store to sell. The price is $12 per pound. Proceeds to be shared by Trinity and Peppermint. Also, Trinity is selling raisin, peanut, and cashew clusters in dark or milk chocolate. The raisin and peanut clusters will be $12 per pound. The cashews will be $15 per pound. The clusters are now available.
Harvest Home: The celebration of Harvest Home will be Sunday, Sept. 13. It is the time we celebrate God's Harvest. We will be collecting non-perishable items for Boyertown Area Multi-Service throughout September and can be dropped off at the church.
Basket Party: Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $15. This years’ party will be a little different, you must call the church office to make reservations, due to capacity of 25 visitors. Get your baskets together. Baskets must be a minimum of $25. For tickets, see LaRue Sheetz or Mardell Blanford.
Fall Craft Show: Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Capacity of 25 visitors. We will also have a Used Book Sale, books may be dropped off to church in September. Takeout lunch will also be available.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now we are supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment such as used cleats, balls, pads and guards to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales resume in September: sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides, hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Iset. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.