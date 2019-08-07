St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer schedule now in effect through Sept. 1 with one service at 9 a.m., preceded by hymn sing at 8:55. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat. Aug. 18- Pentecost 10, Blessing of backpacks, and prayer for students and teachers. Aug. 25- Pentecost 11.
Senior choir and children’s choirs resume rehearsals in September and October.
Doc Watson’s fundraiser is Aug. 16 & 17. Duryea Day is Aug. 31 at Boyertown Community Park.
Shoe Drive continues throughout August, sponsored by Thrivent and Samaritan’s Purse. Drop-off box at the church for children’s shoes that are new.
Weight Loss group (TBMP)- next meeting on Aug. 19, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Knoll Birthday party for residents- Aug. 14.
Aug. 24- Joint Hill Church Movie Night at St. John’s Hill Picnic Grove, 7 p.m. “Dumbo” will be showing.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
A Miller-Keystone Blood Drive will be held at the church on Aug. 18 from 7:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. Appointments may be made online at GiveaPint.org code 4297.
The missions Ministry will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on Aug. 18 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. During Worship on we will offer our annual backpack blessing. We invite all who are returning to school (students, teachers, aides, school personnel) to bring their backpack or merely to come forward for a blessing as a new school year begins.
Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited.
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Sept. 7: 93rd Annual Beef Vegetable Soup Supper and Bake Sale 3 to 6 p.m. Take out and table service. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts. All welcome.
Huff’s Church, 540 Conrad Rd, Alburtis (Hereford Twp.)
Aug. 17: Huff's Cornfest & Hoedown 4 to 8 p.m. rain or shine with music by Keith Brintzenhoff and the Toad Creek Ramblers 5 to 8 p.m. Food & Bake Sale. Free children’s activities and games (10 & under) 5 to 7 p.m. Bring own chairs. Fewer benches so more open seating under Bandshell. Please leave animals at home other than service animals.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost on Aug. 18 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will be leading the congregation in a service of Holy Communion. She will present the sermon as well as the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Diane Houck, Communion Assist; Pat Moser, Assisting Minister: Kathy Bittner, and Ushers/Greeter; Bruce Houck and Linda Quinn.
The Grief Group lunch at the Americana Diner will be held on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. If you are grieving, you are welcome to join us. Later that evening at 7 p.m., there will be a Quilt Tying event at the church in room H. All are welcome to join in on the fun!
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Aug. 18, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available). We will continue with our “Pop Culture and Theology” Summer Worship series. This week, we will talk about Dr. Who and resurrection; all welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Thursday: LeLeche Meeting at 10 a.m., all welcome; Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m.; all are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; please call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Although our Bible Study group isn’t meeting during the summer, be sure to put The Bible on your summer reading list.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this tenth Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome to our guest organist, Pat Nyce.
The Senior Breakfast will be held Wednesday morning at 8. Please come join in the fun, food, and fellowship at Saville’s Restaurant.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
Aug. 18 is the 10th Sunday after Pentecost. 9 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be greeters Betty Moore and Virginia Rowland; ushers Bob Eshbach, Kurt Yescavage, Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Howard Shafer; servers Betty Moore and Waynette Shafer; Assisting Minister Linda Bewley; lector Kurt Yescavage; Nursery Maddy Wyda.
Aug. 19: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Aug. 20: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Grief Support Group; Aug. 22: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Basket Party on Sept. 28, Pot Pie Dinner on Oct. 12 and Craft Show on Oct. 19.