St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer schedule in effect through Sept. 1 with one service at 9 a.m., preceded by hymn sing at 8:55. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat.
Aug. 25- Pentecost 11
Sept. 1- Pentecost 12, Holy Communion. Last Sunday of Summer Schedule.
Sept. 8- Rally Sunday. Return to regular schedule 7:45 & 10 a.m. worship, Sunday School for all ages at 8:45.
Senior choir and Junior Choir resume rehearsals on Sept. 4.
Duryea Day planning on Aug. 24. Duryea Day food stand, Aug. 31 at Boyertown Community Park.
Shoe Drive throughout August, sponsored by Thrivent and Samaritan’s Purse. Drop-off box at the church for children’s shoes that are new.
Weight Loss group (TBMP): next meeting on Aug. 26, 6 p.m.
Aug. 24: Joint Hill Church Movie Night at St. John’s Hill Picnic Grove, 7 p.m. “Dumbo” will be showing.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the 11th Sunday after Pentecost on Aug. 25 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will be leading the congregation in a service of Holy Communion and Healing. She will present the sermon for the morning. Donna Menear will present the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Julia Menear, Lector Nancy Fioriglio, Communion Assistant Nancy Fioriglio, Assisting Minister Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter Shirley and Merle Deery.
Church Council will meet on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. in the parlor for their monthly meeting. Pastor Baly will have office hours from 1 – 3 p.m. on Aug. 29.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this eleventh Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome back to our guest organist, Linc Noecker.
School bells ring in Boyertown on Monday.
At St. Luke, the Christian Education Committee will meet Tuesday night at 7, as will Worship and Music Committee.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Journeys Through Grief
Tuesday evenings at 7 to 8:30 p.m. from Oct. 15 through Nov. 19 at Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto. Journeys Through Grief offers counseling in small groups where for six 1½ hour sessions, you will learn about the stages of grief and explore your feelings about the loss you have experienced. Our goal is not to make grief disappear, but to equip the group's participants with the tools needed for lifelong healing and understanding. Under the guidance of a professional Christian counselor or trained facilitator, you will learn how you can live with the grief associated with loss. To register, contact Bereavement Coordinator Sylvia Havlish at 610-395-5045. Visit https://www.libertylutheran.org/grief-recovery.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Aug. 25, Ministerial Intern Crystal Angstadt will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available). We will continue with our “Pop Culture and Theology” Summer Worship series. This week, we will talk about Happily Ever After and Fairy Tales; all are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m.; all are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
Aug. 25 is the 11th Sunday after Pentecost with 9 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Karen Irey and Cathy Yoder; Ushers Sharon Renninger, Janice Sheetz, Dennis Schaeffer, Bill Eddinger; Lector Dan Ritter; Nursery Angie Smith.
Aug. 26: 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Aug. 27: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, Aug. 29: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.