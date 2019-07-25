St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer Schedule now in effect through Sept. 1 with one service at 9 a.m., preceded by hymn sing at 8:55. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat. Aug. 4 - Pentecost 8, Holy Communion; Aug. 11- Pentecost 9; Aug. 18 - Pentecost 10, Blessing of backpacks, and prayer for students and teachers.
Picnic and family day: Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m.
Thanks to WELCA and Daycare for their funding of new window shades!
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on Aug. 5, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Knoll Birthday party for residents: Aug. 14.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Although our Bible Study group will not be meeting during the summer, be sure to put the Bible on your summer reading list; better yet, your year round reading list!
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this eighth Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome to our guest organist, Pat Nyce.
The Property Committee will meet Tuesday night at 6:30, and Worship and Music Committee at 7 p.m.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for donations on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Congregation Council will meet Thursday at 6:45 p.m., and the Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 6-8 p.m.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services on Aug. 4.
A men’s conference will be held Wednesday to Friday. Thursday’s featured speaker will be author Gary Chapman.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Eighth Sunday after Pentecost on Aug. 4 at morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor; Pastor Ann Baly, will lead the congregation in the Holy Communion worship service, will present the sermon for the morning as well as the Children’s Sermon. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; Jackson Moser, Lector: Heather Moser, Assisting Minister: Janet Schaeffer, Communion Assist; Cheryl Barr and Ushers/Greeter; Brian Barr and Jim Barr.
The Property committee will meet on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in room B. On Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m., the Worship and Music committee will meet in room B. Pr. Baly’s office hours will be on Aug. 9 from 12 – 2 p.m.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Rd. Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Thrilling Thursday: Aug. 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m. A free event featuring games, activities, crafts, ariel dance, snacks and devotions for ages 3 to 12.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on Aug. 4 for Holy Communion Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited.
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during the months of July, and August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
Aug. 4 is the 8th Sunday after Pentecost, 9 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be greeters Howard and Waynette Shafer, ushers Dan and Kathy Kuser and Ralph and Susan Rothenberger, lector is Linda Ritter, and in nursery is Sharon Renninger.
Aug. 5: 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Aug. 6: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, Aug. 8: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers. The next Grief Support Group will meet on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., all are welcomed. Annual Basket Party will be Sept. 28.