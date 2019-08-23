Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the 12th Sunday after Pentecost on Sept. 1 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will be leading the congregation in a service of Holy Communion, present the sermon as well as present the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Charlie Orner, Communion Assist; Sue Hoffman, Assisting Minister: Kathy Bittner, and Ushers/Greeter; Norman Hoffman and Charlie Orner.
The church office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. Worship and Music Committee will meet on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in room B, followed by the Mercy Ministry meeting at 7 p.m. in room H. Handbell rehearsal will resume on Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsals at 7:30 p.m. On Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. in the social hall, the Golden Age Club will meet. The program will be quilting. The Grief Group will meet on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. in the parlor. This is for anyone who is grieving
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We return to our regular worship schedule on Sept. 1, 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion, followed by Coffee Hour.
Sept. 1 is the 12th Sunday after Pentecost. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Bill and Betty Hallman; ushers Kay McGowan, Dan Kuser, Bill Brensinger, Ron Endy; servers Bob Eshbach and Linda Bewley; Lector Jenn MacDonald, Nursery: Kathy Farrington; Assisting Minister Jenn MacDonald. Coffee Hour follows worship.
Join us Sept. 1 as we return to our weekly Sunday School classes. We have classes for pre-school through middle school and our adult discussion class. During our first month children and youth will be learning about the Israelites arrival and entrance into the Promised land in the book of Joshua.
Rally Day: Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Children to adults are all welcome.
Sept. 3: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, Sept. 4: 6:30PM Sr. Choir Practice, Sept. 5: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers. Basket Party on Sept. 28, Pot Pie Dinner on Oct. 12 and Craft Show on Oct. 19.
Scout Troop 511 will sponsor Hoagie Sales September through November on the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Children’s Sunday Church School resumes on Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. Register your child (ages 2 through 6th grade) at stjohnsboyertown.org/sunday-school-reg.
Living Faith Lutheran Church, 1206 Montgomery Ave., Boyertown
Join us for worship on Sunday at 9 a.m. (children’s church and nursery provided) and a message from God’s own Holy Word delivered by Pastor David Johnson. Holy Communion is offered the first Sunday of each month. Enjoy creation as we worship outside at Liberty Park (across from the church) the third Sunday of the month. Our Q.U.I.C. team delivered 30+ quilts to Mercy Crisis this week and school supplies for the Salvation Army program were overflowing. Thanks for the generosity! Start your day with a message from Pastor Dave mornings at 6:45 a.m. and Sunday evening (re-broadcast of sermon) at 8:30 p.m. on WBYN 107.5 FM. We have a powerful prayer ministry, send prayer requests to charris@nni.net.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
New members received on Aug. 18 are John Founds III, Linda Miller, Lee Moyer, Bill and Judi Weaver and James Wilson.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sept. 1, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available). We will conclude our “Pop Culture and Theology” Summer Worship series today. This week, we will talk about Mortality and Failure and the game, Oregon Trail. Bring your school bags for our Backpack Blessing; all are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all are welcome.
Tuesday: Senior Shepherds Meeting at 1 p.m., all are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m., all are welcome.
Senior Shepherds is an active group of seniors in the Boyertown community who gather together monthly with guest speakers who share informative topics and/or local entertainment for these senior gatherings. All senior members of the Boyertown community are welcome to attend these meetings.
Sept. 14: Boyertown Community Pinochle Club from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in Zwingli Hall; all welcome.
Sept. 15: Rally Day & Ministry Fair from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; all welcome; 2nd Annual Photo Contest.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this 12th Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome back to our guest organist, Linc Noecker.
Monday is the Labor Day holiday, and the church office will be closed.
At St. Luke, the Property Committee will meet Tuesday night at 6:30.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for donations on Wednesday at new fall hours 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m.
Finance Committee will meet Thursday at 7 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on Sept. 1 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited.
The 93rd Annual Beef Vegetable Soup Supper is happening on Sept. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. Eat in or Take out- Hot dogs, Hamburgers, Soup, baked goods.
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.