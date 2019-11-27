Bally Mennonite Church
Route 100, Bally
Dec. 15: All are invited to our worship service, which includes the children and youth.
Dec. 22 and 29: all welcome to attend our regular church services at 10:20 a.m. as we celebrate the birth of our Savior.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. with special service of scripture and carols, as we reflect on the birth of Jesus.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 14: The Director’s Big Band Christmas Concert 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Get in the holiday spirit with this free Christmas concert! Sure to put some Merry in your Christmas, the Director’s Big Band will perform a variety of holiday favorites. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. A free, family-style meal will be served following the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Our doors are open to everyone in the community to join us for a free meal and a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Register for the meal at stjohnsboyertown.org/event/christmas or call the church office at 610-369-1024.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. to observe the second Sunday of Advent. The second candle on the Advent wreath will be lighted as we celebrate a time of anticipation and preparation for the presence of Jesus among us. We’ll worship with Holden prayer. A time of fun and fellowship will follow the service as we gather for an Advent workshop, where we’ll enjoy food and fellowship, and decorate the Chrismon Tree in the sanctuary.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 will meet in the Choir Room Tuesdays 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Catechism meets at 6 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Pottstown. Congregation Council will meet at 6:45 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 8: Cantata Choir presents “There’s a Song in the Air” at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Town Hall Meeting 9 a.m.; all welcome. Christian Journeys 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (runs every Wednesday through March 25 excluding holidays); all are welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Advent Bible Study at 6:15 to 7 p.m.; all welcome. Senior Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Saturday: Boyertown Pinochle Club meets 5:30 to 9 p.m. in Zwingli Hall; all welcome.
Next Sunday: Christmas Pageant at 10:20 a.m.; all are welcome. Join us for Messy Church (Family Christmas event for our church and the Boyertown community, sort of like a one-day Christmas VBS) from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; all welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call 610-367-2842.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Dec. 8: 2nd Sunday of Advent, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Dan & Kathy Kuser; Ushers Mardell Blanford, Sharon Renninger, Janice Sheetz, Karen Irey; Acolyte Ryan Isett; Crucifer Hailey Schilt; Lector Kathy Farrington; Nursery Sharon Renninger. Congregational Meeting following worship. The TLC Stitchers are selling blankets following worship. All proceeds will benefit veterans.
This week: Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting; Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Church Decorating, 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers; Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice; Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Cantata Full Rehearsal.
Inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Christmas Decorating: Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Decorations will be removed Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.
Boyertown Alumni Marching Unit Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Morning Star Church. Admission is free.
The Cantata “The Winter Rose:” Dec. 15 at 10:15 a.m. worship service, followed by a Potluck Luncheon. Snow date is Dec. 29. A second presentation of the Cantata will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29 followed by refreshments.
Orders for Christmas Eve Poinsettias: order envelopes are available in the Narthex. List your name, info and specify color (Pink, Red or White). Order envelopes can be placed in the offering plates or given to Angie Renninger or Jenn MacDonald. The last day to place an order is Dec. 15.
Longest Night “A Service of Healing:” the holidays can have people feeling depressed, lonely, stressed out and/or anxious for a variety of reasons. If you are experiencing a difficult time dealing with the upcoming holidays, for whatever reason, join us for a worship service of healing Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve Services: 3 p.m. Afternoon Candlelight Service with Communion and 8 p.m. Evening Candlelight Service with Communion.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Dec. 8: Second Sunday of Advent worship service at 9 a.m. led by members of the congregation. We will be lighting the second candle of the Advent wreath. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. The Adult Sunday School class will meet in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. and all aged children will meet for Sunday School in room H. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte OPEN, Lector Tori Willman, Assisting Minister Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter Bob and Lisa Heydt. Immediately following the worship service, there will be a Coffee Hour in the Welcome Center. Everyone is invited for refreshments and fellowship.
Dec. 10: January 2020 newsletter articles are due into the office. Then at 9:30 a.m. Quilt Tying will be held in room H followed by the Ladies Lunch meeting at the church at 11 a.m. for lunch at the Very Best Wiener Shop in Pottstown. Later that evening at 6:30 p.m., the Worship & Music Committee will meet for their monthly meeting.
Dec. 11: Handbell Choir rehearses at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12: Girl Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.