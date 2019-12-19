Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Dec. 29: worship with us on the First Sunday of Christmas at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in a Lessons and Carols worship service. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) as well as after the service (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Sue Hoffman, Assisting Minister: Janet Schaeffer, and Ushers/Greeter; Sue and Norman Hoffman.
Church office hours the week of Dec. 30: Dec. 30 closed, Dec. 31 open 9 to 11 a.m., Jan. 1 closed in observance of New Year’s Day; and then will reopen for normal hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: Join us at 8:30 a.m. for our Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday we’ll worship with a service of Lessons and Carols. Communion will be celebrated.
Church office: closed on New Year’s Eve. and New Year’s Day.
Community Clothing Rack: closed on New Year’s Day.
Handbell and choir: There will be no rehearsals.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Dec. 29: the Frist Sunday after Christmas 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Bill & Pat Brensigner; Ushers Howard & Waynette Shafer and Oscar & Angie Smith; Acolyte Logan Heimbach; Crucifer Owen Heimbach; Lector Bob Eshbach; and Nursery Heidi Yescavage.
Dec. 29: encore presentation of our Christmas Cantata, “The Winter Rose” by Joseph Martin at 3 p.m. There will be light refreshments following.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: no hoagies in December. January sales will be the 3rd Tuesday. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for choices of ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, contact Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 29: 9 a.m., join us for a Christmas Carol Sing (nursery available); All are welcome; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Boyertown Pinochle Club meets from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in Zwingli Hall; all welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call 610-367-2842 for more information.
New Year Wishing
Linda & Mike Hertzog ring in the New Year with New Year Wishing at local churches.
Dec. 29: 10:15 a.m. Solomon’s UCC Church, Macungie.
Jan. 12: 10:30 a.m. Huff’s Church, Alburtis.
Jan. 19: 10:15 a.m. St. Peter’s UCC Church, Molltown.
Jan. 26: 10:15 a.m. Longswamp UCC Church, Mertztown.