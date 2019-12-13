St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Dec. 19: Holden Evening Prayer, an evening of Light in the Darkness, at 7 p.m. held at St. Luke, and led by Pastor Scott Staub, of New Hanover Lutheran Church, Pastor Matthew Finney, of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sassamansville, and Pastor Mary Ann Siefke, of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Gilbertsville.
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Worship at 9:30 a.m. to observe the fourth Sunday of Advent. The fourth candle on the Advent wreath will be lighted as we celebrate a time of anticipation and preparation for the presence of Jesus among us. We’ll worship with Holden prayer. Following worship, a gathering of worship leaders for the Christmas Eve services will be held.
Tuesday: experience the Nativity of Our Lord. At 7 p.m. we’ll worship with costumes, ringing bells, barnyard animal noises, bread, wine, and candlelight.
Dec. 24: at 10 on Christmas Eve, we’ll worship the Prince of Peace, the tiny babe of Bethlehem, the Savior of the world. Come and experience the peace of Christ through scripture, song, and silence – word, wine, and candlelight.
Church office: closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as is the Community Clothing Rack. The church office is also closed on Thursday.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 22: German Communion Service 2 p.m. Our annual German Communion Christmas worship celebration will be led by the Rev. Sonja Ware of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reading. Come and experience a worship service sung and spoken in German. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow the service.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Worship Services at 3 p.m., 7 p.m. (candlelight) and 9 p.m. (candlelight).
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Worship 10:30 a.m. and meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Free, family-style meal will be served. Our doors are open to everyone in the community to join us for a free meal and a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Register for the meal at stjohnsboyertown.org/event/christmas or call the church office at 610-369-1024.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Dec. 22: 4th Sunday in Advent, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Kurt & Heidi Yescavage; Ushers Susan Rothenberger, Susan Moser, Elaine Dotterer & Betty Moore; Acoltye Owen Heimbach; Crucifer Logan Heimbach; Lector Marcia Auge; Nursery Kathy Farrington.
TLC Stitchers: selling blankets $20 for a regular blanket and $5 for a pet blanket. Blankets will be available following worship in the Parish Hall. All proceeds will benefit veterans.
Longest Night, A Service of Healing: the holidays can have people feeling depressed, lonely, stressed out and/or anxious for a variety of reasons. If you are experiencing a difficult time dealing with the upcoming holidays, for whatever reason, join us for a worship service of healing on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Be released from these feelings, know that you are not alone and put Joy & Light back in to your Holidays.
Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Scouts,
Christmas Eve Services: Afternoon Candlelight Service with Communion at 3 p.m. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Erika Zaiser; Ushers Randy Kehl, Bob McElwee, Carl Schaeffer, Jr., and Bob Eshbach; Servers Betty Moore and Diane McElwee; Acoltye Ryan Isett and Hailey Schildt; Lector Maddy Wyda. Evening Candlelight Service with Communion at 8 p.m. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Jennifer MacDonald; Ushers Bill Eddinger, Dennis Schaeffer, Kay McGowan and Dan Kuser; Servers Sheila Eddinger and Terry Kemp; Acolyte Matt, Alexis, Dakota and Mackenzie Moyer; Lector Sheila Eddinger.
Dec. 27 & Dec. 28: Jr./Sr. High Lock In.
Dec. 29: Encore presentation of Christmas Cantata 3 p.m. Followed by light refreshments.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
Dec. 22: worship with us on the Fourth Sunday of Advent at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in worship and present the sermon. We will be lighting the fourth candle of the Advent wreath on this Sunday. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) as well as after the service (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. The Adult Sunday School class will meet in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Emily Francisco, Lector Diane Houck, Assisting Minister Kathy Watts, and Ushers/Greeter Bruce Houck and Holly Francisco.
Dec. 24: church office will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. At 3 p.m. (special music will begin at 2:45 p.m.), we invite the community in celebrating our Savior’s birth at our Christmas Eve Service of Holy Communion. Then at 9 p.m., we invite you to our Christmas Eve Communion/Candlelight service. Special music for this service will begin at 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 25: The office will be closed on Christmas Day, as well as Dec. 26. The office will reopen on Dec. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 22: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service). Special music by the Handbell Choir and Orchestra at the 10:20 a.m. service; all welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve Services with Candlelight: 5 p.m. Family-focused Service (no Communion); 7:30 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve Service with Communion and instrumental and choir music; and 10 p.m. Quieter Christmas Eve Service with Communion; all welcome.
Next week: One Worship Service at 9 a.m. featuring a Carol Sing; all welcome. Due to the holidays, Shepherd’s café will not be serving a meal on Christmas and New Year’s Day; however, we will offer a meal on Dec. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all are welcome, pay as you are able.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Holy Communion Worship Service at 4 p.m. It will be led by Rev. Meagan McLeod.