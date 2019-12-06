Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 15: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. service and the Youth will present a Christmas Pageant at the 10:20 a.m. service (no nursery). All are welcome. Christian Journeys 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 am; all welcome. Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (runs every Wednesday through March 25 excluding holidays); all welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Advent Bible Study at 6:15 to 7 p.m.; all welcome. Senior Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.; all are welcome.
Thursday: Le Leche Meeting 10 a.m.; all welcome. Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m.; all welcome.
Next Sunday: Join 7:45 and 10:20 a.m. services; Handbells Choir and Orchestra both play at 10:20 a.m. service; all welcome.
Christmas Eve Services: candlelight at all services, 5 p.m. family-focused Service (no Communion); 7:30 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve Service with Communion and instrumental and choir music; and 10 p.m. Quieter Christmas Eve Service with Communion; all welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. for the third Sunday of Advent. The second candle on the Advent wreath will be lighted as we celebrate a time of anticipation and preparation for the presence of Jesus among us. We’ll worship with Holden prayer. We look forward to our cherubs singing a special song during worship.
Women’s Bible Study: will meet at noon Sunday at Kathy Undercuffler’s home.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 will meet in the Choir Room Tuesdays 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Senior Breakfast Group: meets 8 a.m. on Wednesday at Saville’s Restaurant.
Community Clothing Rack: open for shoppers 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Handbell Choir: will rehearse Wednesday 6:30 p.m., and Senior Choir will rehearse at 7:15 p.m.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Dec. 15: 3rd Sunday of Advent, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Christmas Cantata "The Winter Rose" by Joseph Martin, under the direction of LaRue C. Sheetz. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Bill & Sheila Eddinger, Ushers Kay McGowan, Pat Brensinger, Kurt Yescavage & Randy Kehl, Acolytes Ryan Isett & Hailey Schildt, Crucifer: Mackenzie Moyer, Nursery Angie Smith. Service followed by a Pot-Luck Luncheon. Cantata snow date is Dec. 29 at 10:15 a.m. with Encore Presentation at 3 p.m.
This week: Dec. 15 Confirmation Class 6 p.m., Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Cantata Christmas Party and 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Longest Night Service, Senior Choir Practice to follow, Dec. 21 Youth Group Cookie Baking.
TLC Stitchers: selling blankets $20 for a regular blanket and $5 for a pet blanket. Blankets will be available following worship in the Parish Hall. All proceeds will benefit the veterans.
Order Christmas Eve Poinsettias: $8.75 (Single-branched 6½” pot, 5 blooms +). Order envelopes available in the Narthex. List your name, info and specify color (Pink, Red or White). Order envelopes can be placed in the offering plates or given to Angie Renninger or Jenn MacDonald. The last day to place an order is Dec. 15.
Dec. 19: Longest Night “A Service of Healing 7 p.m. Holidays can have people feeling depressed, lonely, stressed out and/or anxious for a variety of reasons. Join us for a worship service of healing and be released from these feelings, to know that you are not alone and to help you put Joy & Light back in to your Holidays.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Service of Candlelight with Communion.
In the event of inclement winter weather, news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com, and www.trinitybech.com.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 14: The Director’s Big Band Christmas Concert 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Get in the holiday spirit with this free Christmas concert. The Director’s Big Band will perform a variety of holiday favorites. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. A free, family-style meal will be served following our 10:30 a.m. worship service. Our doors are open to everyone in the community to join us for a free meal and a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Register for the meal at stjohnsboyertown.org/event/christmas or call the church office at 610-369-1024.
Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Communion Candlelight Worship 4 p.m. All are welcome.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Dec. 15: worship with us on the Third Sunday of Advent at our morning Holy Communion worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in worship and present the sermon. We will be lighting the third candle of the Advent wreath. We will bless the quilts that were made members of the congregation during the service. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) as well as after the service (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. The Adult Sunday School class will meet in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Hunter Hoffman, Lector Dawn Hoffman, Assisting Minister Janet Schaeffer, Communion Assistant Linda Quinn and Ushers/Greeter Dawn Hoffman and Ginnie Wilkinson.
Dec. 12: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Dec. 17: 6:30 p.m., Church Council will meet in the parlor for a mini-holiday party, decorating of the Christmas Tree in the sanctuary, monthly meeting with election of officers.
Dec. 18: Handbell Choir will rehearse 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.