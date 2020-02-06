St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday we’ll worship and focus on the words of Matthew 5:21-37 – “You have heard I said….” And “But I say to you….” We’ll celebrate communion. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
Sunday: Women’s Bible Study at noon.
Monday: Church office closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Senior Breakfast Group: will meet Wednesday morning at 8:30, at Saville’s. Come join the fun and fellowship of this lively group.
Wednesday: Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 1-4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Senior Choir at 7:15 p.m.
Women’s Retreat: Friday through Sunday at Cross Roads Retreat Center in New Jersey. The spa-themed retreat will help participants receive a renewal of the heart and spirit through Jesus Christ, based on the Bible verse: “Be renewed in the spirit of your minds.” Ephesians 4:23.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave. Boyertown
Free Community Meal: St. John’s is hosting a FREE meal every Saturday starting Feb. 22, in Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Our doors are open to everyone in the community. No registration necessary.
Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday Service 7 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Feb. 16: worship with us on this the Sixth Sunday after Epiphany celebrating Transfiguration Sunday at our morning Holy Communion worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. We will be blessing the quilts, made by members/friends of the congregation, during the service. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. A Coffee Hour will be held immediately following the service in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will be held at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Hunter Hoffman, Lector Bob Heydt, Communion Assistant Mike Appold, Assistant Minister Denise Hoffman and Ushers/Greeters Lisa and Bob Heydt.
Feb. 17: Church Office closed to observe President’s day.
Feb. 19: Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: Girl Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Feb. 16: 6th Sunday after the Epiphany, 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Erika Zaiser; Greeters Dan and Kathy Kuser; Ushers Bob Eshbach, Howard Shafer, Bill Eddinger and Carl Schaeffer, Jr.; Acolytes Hailey Schildt and Ryan Isett; Lector Kay McGowan; Nursery Angie Smith. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
Feb. 17: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Feb. 18: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
Feb. 19: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice
Feb. 20: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Talent Show/Cook-off: Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Talk to LaRue Sheetz to sign up your act and sign up for the Cook Off.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Feb. 18 at 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hill Lutheran Church.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders placed on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Feb. 16: Pastor Kimberly Berenotto will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Christian Journeys Class in Chapel at 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Indoor Yard Sale & Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon, all welcome. Snow date is Feb. 29.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.