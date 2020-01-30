Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Feb. 9: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Town Hall Meeting 9 a.m.; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Chapel Communion at 11 a.m.; all welcome. Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., all welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Senior Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Free Community Meal: St. John’s is hosting a free meal every Saturday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 22 in Fellowship Hall. Do you, or someone you know, need a hot meal? Our doors are open to everyone in the community. No registration necessary.
Bally Mennonite Church
Spaghetti Dinner: Feb. 29 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in fellowship hall. Spaghetti with sauce, assorted meat toppings, salad, garlic bread, and assorted homemade desserts. The cost is a donation. Take out available. All welcome. Proceeds will provide funds for the Bally Community Preschool (call preschool office at 610-845-1600 or visit www.ballycommunitypreschool.org).
St. John (Hill) UCC
620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown
Scrapbook Saturday: March 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minimum table size is 4’x2 ½’. Cost is $25 payable to St. John (Hill) Women’s Guild which includes one meal. Food available for purchase. Registration form at www.stjohnhillucc.org. Complete form and return to St. John (Hill) UCC, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown, PA 19512 Attn: Scrapbook Saturday by March 1. Call Tracy Kochey at 610-473-0322 or Nancy Weller at 610-367-8114.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Worship at 9:30 a.m. focused on the words of Matthew 5:13-20: “You are salt of the earth…You are the light of the world….” We’ll celebrate communion, and also install our office administrator, Marsha Staub. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
Catechism: 5:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Wednesday: Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Senior Choir at 7:15 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner 4 to 6 p.m. in Memorial Hall. The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 6 to 8 p.m., and Congregation Council will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
Feb. 9: Fifth Sunday after Epiphany morning worship service at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service with the Baptism of Reed Robert Stevens, and present the sermon for the morning. Tori Willman will present the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Immediately following the worship service, the Annual Congregational Meeting will be held in the sanctuary. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Tori Willman, and Ushers/Greeters; Shirley and Merle Deery.
Feb. 11: March Niantic News Newsletter articles are due into the office. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, members will gather to tie quilts in room H. Then at 11 a.m., the ladies will meet at the church to carpool to Main Street Pub, Bally (or meet there by 11:30) for the Lutheran Ladies Lunch. At 6:30 p.m., the Worship and Music Committee will meet in the mail/coat room and then at 7:30 p.m., the Finance committee will meet in room E.
Feb. 12: Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m. T
Feb. 13: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Feb. 9: Scouts Sunday and 5th Sunday after the Epiphany. 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Diane McElwee; Greeters and Ushers will be Scouts; Servers Terry Kemp & Diane McElwee; Acolyte Mackenzie Moyer; Crucifer Hailey Schildt; Lector Scouts; Nursery Heidi Yescavage.
Feb. 10: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Feb. 11: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting
Feb. 12: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice
Feb. 13: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Youth Group Planning Meeting: following worship on Feb. 9 for all adults and youth interested in participating in the youth group. Come with fun-fresh ideas. Includes Make Your Own Pizza lunch. See Pastor Gene, Jenn MacDonald or Fred Isett.
Talent Show/Cook-off: Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Talk to LaRue Sheetz to sign up your act and sign up for the Cook Off. A sign up sheet is posted on the bulletin board in the Narthex.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Feb. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hill Lutheran Church. Questions, contact Betty Moore.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales February through May: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders placed on the 2nd Tuesday. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese—lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, call Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.