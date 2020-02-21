St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Free Community Meal: St. John’s is hosting a free meal every Saturday 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Our doors are open to everyone in the community. No registration necessary.
Lent Soup and Sandwich, Holden Evening Prayer: Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, 25 & April 1. Meal will be from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. in Lower Level. Service is at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served free of charge immediately before Holden Evening Prayer services on Wednesdays during Lent. Everyone is welcome.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Obelisk
3206 Big Rd, Zieglerville
March 1: The Rev. Paul Chapman will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion. Members participating in the 8 a.m. worship service are Kevin and Charlotte Christman, Greeters; Sharon Killough, Reader and Doug Killough, Assisting Minister. Members participating in the 10:15 a.m. worship service are Dorothy Richard and Mike Way, Greeters; and Ron Sekellick, Assisting Minister.
Kissinger’s Church
715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing
March 6: Movie Night at 7 p.m. Free event. Bring a snack or beverage to share.
March 14: Breathwork Class from 3 to 4 p.m. Free event. Learn how to improve your health and state of mind through breathing techniques. Call church to sign up, 610-372-5606.
March 14: Chalk Talk at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering. Presentation by Elva Hurst of Lititz.
March 18: Patriot Night at 7 p.m. Guest speaker from the John Birch Society.
Friedens UCC
337 Main St., Oley
March 21: Indoor Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 includes table, call 610-301-4500 to reserve space. Set-up March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on March 21.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
March 1: 9:15 a.m. for the First Sunday of Lent Service of Holy Communion. Pastor Meagan McLeod is our Worship Leader. Morning Fellowship is at 8:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to the table as we journey to the cross.
March 14: Clothing Sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Fill a bag for $5
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
March 1: 1st Sunday in Lent. 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service with Communion, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Diane McElwee; Greeters Bill & Sheila Eddinger; Ushers Dennis Schaeffer, Bill Eddinger, Dan Kuser & Howard Shafer; Servers Jennifer MacDonald & Terry Kemp; Acolytes Owen Heimbach & Ryan Isett; Lector Kathy Farrington; Nursery Linda Brunner. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.,
March 2: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
March 3: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Discipleship Committee Meeting
March 4: 6 p.m. Soup Supper, 6:15 p.m. First Communion Class, 7 p.m. Holden Evening Prayer Service, Senior Choir Practice to follow.
March 5: 2 p.m. Golden Agers Meeting, 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Soup Suppers: 6 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent prior to the 7 p.m. Worship Service beginning March 4 and ending on April 1.
Bread, Bowl & Bible: March 15, 22 and 29 at St. Paul’s Lobachsville. The presenter will be Pastor Chris DeForest.
March 28: Roast Beef Dinner: Take out orders will be available until 6:30 p.m. Please call 610-369-1281 to place your order. Adults $12, Children Ages 6-12 $6.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
Operation Christmas Child Protect: collecting items throughout the year. Theme for this year is Just One More. Place items in a box in the Narthex. A flyer is included in the March newsletter, with gift suggestions. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
March 1: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services with Holy Communion for the 1st Sunday in Lent (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Christian Journeys in Chapel at 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Shepherd’s Meeting at 1 p.m.; all welcome. Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. open to all for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Lenten Dinner/Study at 6:30 p.m.; all welcome. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7:45 p.m.
Senior Shepherds: active group of seniors in the Boyertown community who gather together monthly with guest speakers who share informative topics and/or local entertainment for these senior gatherings. All senior members of the Boyertown community are welcome to attend these meetings.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; please call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto, PA 19504
March 1: worship with us on the First Sunday of Lent at Holy Communion worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and following the worship service (10:15), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the parlor. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Brian Barr, Assistant Minister: Denise Hoffman, Communion Assist; Linda Quinn and Ushers/Greeters; Cheryl and Brian Barr.
March 2: Property Committee will meet at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting in the mail/coat room.
March 4: Handbell choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsing at 7:30 p.m.
March 5: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday we’ll begin our Lenten journey. We’ll celebrate communion. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
Tuesday: Property Committee will meet 6:30 p.m. and Worship and Music Committee will meet at 7 p.m.
Community Clothing Rack: open for donations on Wednesday 1 to 4 p.m.
Soup Supper: held in Memorial Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wednesday: Handbell Choir will practice from 6:30-7 p.m. The midweek Lenten Services, using Holden Evening Prayer, will begin at 7:15 p.m. Senior Choir will rehearse after the close of the worship service.