St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Focus on the Transfiguration of Our Lord – Matthew 17:1-9. A special welcome to Rev. Susan Sosnin as she serves as supply pastor while Pastor Siefke is on the women’s retreat. The handbell choir will ring, “Climin’ the Mountain!” We’ll celebrate communion. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
Monday: Christian Education Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Staff Meeting 10 a.m. Soup Supper will be held in Memorial Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service will begin at 7:15 p.m. Handbell Choir will practice from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Senior Choir will rehearse after the close of the worship service.
Monday: church office closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Senior Breakfast Group: will meet Wednesday morning at 8:30, at Saville’s. Come join the fun and fellowship of this lively group.
Community Clothing Rack: open for shoppers from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Free Community Meal: St. John’s is hosting a free meal in Fellowship Hall every Saturday evening 5 to 6:30 p.m. starting Feb. 22. Our doors are open to everyone in the community. No registration necessary.
Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday Service 7 p.m.
Lent Soup and Sandwich, Holden Evening Prayer: Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, 25 & April 1. Meal at 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. in Lower Level. Service held at 7 p.m. in Sanctuary. A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served free of charge immediately before Holden Evening Prayer services on Wednesdays during Lent. Everyone is welcome.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Obelisk
3206 Big Rd, Zieglerville
Feb. 23: The Rev. Paul Chapman will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and 10:15 a.m. Traditional Service. Members participating in the 8 a.m. worship service are Craig and Peggy Brendlinger, Greeters; and Smoky Panepinto, Assisting Minister. Members participating in the 10:15 a.m. worship service are Lance and Allyson Breidor, Greeters; and Jerry Jordan, Reader.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Feb. 20: Miller-Keystone Blood Drive 2-7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Free Community Meal, lunch served at noon.
Feb. 23: Worship at 9:15 a.m., led by Supply Pastor Chanel Alexander.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Feb. 23: 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Howard & Waynette Shafer; Ushers Dan and Kathy Kuser and Oscar and Angie Smith; Acolyte Mackenzie Moyer; Crucifer Logan Heimbach; Lector Diane McElwee; Nursery Janice Sheetz. Roast Beef Planning Meeting following worship.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Feb. 24: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Feb. 25: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday, 6:15 p.m. Faustnauchts & Coffee, 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Jennifer MacDonald; Ushers Dan Ritter, Kay McGowan, Bob McElwee, Howard Shafer; Servers Waynette Shafer and Diane McElwee. Senior Choir Practice to follow.
Feb. 27: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Fastnaucht Social: Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. Join us at 6:15 p.m. for fastnauchts and fellowship prior to the 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday Worship Service. Please bring your favorite doughnuts to share.
Soup Suppers: 6 p.m. each Wednesday during lent prior to the 7 p.m. Worship Service beginning March 4 and ending on April 1.
Bread, Bowl & Bible: March 15, 22 and 29 at St. Paul’s Lobachsville. The presenter will be Pastor Chris DeForest.
Operation Christmas Child Project: collecting items throughout the year. Theme for this year is “Just One More”. As you are doing your daily shopping, think about children who are less fortunate and pick up and item for them. A box will be provided to leave items in the Narthex. A flyer will be included in the March newsletter, with gift suggestions. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Feb. 23: worship with us on the 7th Sunday after Epiphany at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Denise Hoffman, member and lay person, will lead the congregation in the worship service and Danny Knaub will present the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and following the worship service (10:15), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will be held at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte OPEN; Lector Nancy Fioriglio; Assistant Minister Denise Hoffman and Ushers/Greeters Butch and Roxanne Fox.
Feb. 25: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.
Feb. 26: 7 p.m., all are invited to our Ash Wednesday service of Holy Communion and Imposition of Ashes.
Feb. 27: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Feb. 29: 5 to 7 p.m., the FUN Committee is sponsoring the Leap Year Potluck Dinner and Party in the social hall. Sign-up in the narthex for a few hours of good food, fellowship and fun!
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Feb. 23: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); All welcome; Christian Journeys in Chapel at 7 p.m.; All welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. open to all for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Ash Wednesday Services at 6:30 p.m., all welcome. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7:45 p.m.
Thursday: LeLeche Meeting at 10 a.m.; all welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call office at 610-367-2842 for information.