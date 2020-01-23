Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Feb. 2: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services with Holy Communion and a special collection for Souper Bowl Sunday (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Shepherds Meeting at 1 p.m.; all welcome. Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Chapel Communion at 11 a.m.; all welcome. Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.
Senior Shepherds: active group of seniors in the Boyertown community who gather together monthly with guest speakers who share informative topics and/or local entertainment for these senior gatherings. All senior members of the Boyertown community are welcome to attend these meetings.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Free Community Meal: Every Saturday beginning Feb. 22. Held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Our doors are open to everyone in the community. No registration necessary. Free meal.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Feb. 2: 4th Sunday after the Epiphany with 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Guest Speaker Lori Moyer; Liturgist Jennifer MacDonald; Greeters Bill and Betty Hallman; Ushers Dan Ritter, Kay McGowan, Bob McElwee and Dennis Schaeffer; Acolytes Mackenzie Moyer and Owen Heimbach; Crucifer Logan Heimbach; Lector Sheila Eddinger; Nursery Kathy Farrington.
Feb. 3: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Feb. 4: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
Feb. 5: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice
Feb. 6: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Youth Group Planning Meeting: following worship on Feb. 9, for all adults and youth interested in participating in the youth group. Please come with fun-fresh ideas. This meeting will include lunch, “Make Your Own Pizza”. For more information, see Pastor Gene, Jenn MacDonald or Fred Isett.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, and at www.trinitybech.com.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday we’ll worship and celebrate the Presentation of our Lord. Communion will be celebrated. We also call this day Candlemas as we bless all of the candles in the church for the coming year. This is also Scout Sunday! We welcome scouts of our three scouting units – Cubs, Scouts and Venture Crew, to worship. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
Tuesday: Property Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m., and Worship and Music Committee will meet at 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Staff meeting at 10 a.m. Community Clothing Rack will be open for donations from 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Senior Choir at 7:15 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Feb. 2: worship with us on the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service with the receiving of new members, and present the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and then following the worship service (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Adult Sunday School class will be held in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Hunter Hoffman, Lector Heather Moser, Assisting Minister Kathy Watts, Communion Assistant Sue Hoffman and Ushers/Greeter Dawn Hoffman and Ginnie Wilkinson.
Feb. 3: Property committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the coat/mail room.
Feb. 4: Mercy Ministry will meet in room H.
Feb. 5: Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.