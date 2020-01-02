New Year Wishing
Linda & Mike Hertzog ring in the New Year with New Year Wishing at local churches.
Dec. 29: 10:15 a.m. Solomon’s UCC Church, Macungie.
Jan. 12: 10:30 a.m. Huff’s Church, Alburtis.
Jan. 19: 10:15 a.m. St. Peter’s UCC Church, Molltown.
Jan. 26: 10:15 a.m. Longswamp UCC Church, Mertztown.
Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township).
Jan. 12: Huff’s Union Church is celebrating the new year with the Langschwammer Nei Yaahrs Winsch (New Year’s Wish). As part of the 10:30 worship service, we will have Linda and Mike Hertzog and Ted Fenstermacher to perform the Longswamp New Year’s Wish and to share some other songs to welcome in the New Year. Please invite family and friends to share this special worship service with us.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Jan. 12: The Baptism of Our Lord 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Karen Hoffman and Becky Yescavage; Ushers Kurt Yescavage, Pat Brensinger, Oscar and Angie Smith; Acolyte Logan Heimbach; Crucifer Owen Heimbach; Lector Sharon Renninger; Nursery Janice Sheetz. Cemetery Board Meeting 6 p.m.
Jan. 13: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Jan. 14: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting
Jan. 15: 6:30 pm. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Worship & Music Meeting
Jan. 17: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Bus Trip: The Boy Scouts are running a Bus Trip to Washington D.C., (Smithsonian Institute/National Mall) on March 29, cost $15. Pick up 7 a.m. Route 100 Walmart. Depart for home at 5:30 p.m. Meal stop at Cracker Barrell (pay on own). There is limited seating.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales January through May: sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese—lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, contact Kitty Iset. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 12: Third Sunday of Christmas morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service, present the sermon as well as the Children’s Sermon. During the service, the 2020 Council members will be installed. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Immediately following the worship service, there will be a Coffee Hour in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Sunday School, for all ages, will be held in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Hunter Hoffman, Lector Terry Flicker, Assisting Minister Janet Schaeffer, and Ushers/Greeter Dawn Hoffman and Ginnie Wilkinson.
February Niantic News Newsletter articles: due into the church office on Jan. 14.
Jan. 14: 11 a.m., the ladies will meet at the church to carpool to Frederick Living for lunch. At 6:30 p.m. that evening, the Worship and Music committee will meet in room B (coat/mail room). The Christ Union Cemetery Board will also meet at 6:30 p.m. and meet in room H followed by the Finance committee meeting at 7:30 p.m. in room I.
Jan. 15: the Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. We’ll worship and celebrate the Baptism of Our Lord. Communion will be celebrated. “This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased,” (Matthew 3:17). JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
2020 Annual Congregational Meeting: held following worship on Sunday in Memorial Hall. A potluck luncheon will be held. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held Jan. 26, following worship.
Catechism: will be held Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Wednesday: Senior Breakfast Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Saville’s. Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Senior Choir at 7:15 p.m.