Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We have returned to in-house worship service, with two services, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We will also continue to livestream our services at 10:30 a.m. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation with the secretary, we can only accommodate 25. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office.
The Church Office Door now has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
WAWA HOAGIE COUPONS are available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project.
Miller Keystone has canceled all May blood drives creating a deficit of a one day supply due to the startup of elective surgeries. The Blood Centers are open and are encouraging donations done with physical distancing and following CDC recommendations. The Reading location is near the airport. Call 610-926-6060 for an appointment. The Allentown location is near Lehigh Valley Hospital. Call 610-820-0962 for an appointment.
Need a ride? We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Vacation Bible School in Birdsboro
St. Paul's UCC and St. Mark's Lutheran Church, both of Birdsboro will hold a Vacation Bible School, Aug. 2 to 6 at St Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. The program will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with supper served at 6 p.m. The Bible school will be held outdoors and will be using COVID-19 precautions. Registration will be limited to 50 participants on a first come first served basis. Please register by July 19. For questions or to register, call St. Mark's at 610-582-8167.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed.
Vacation Bible School free To-Go Boxes will be available in July. Visit our website to sign up for yours.
Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page.
For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sunday, July 5, Good Shepherd will begin its Parables & Growth series as we and continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion! Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Sunday is the fifth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 11:16-19, 25-29, about the yoke of discipleship. 28 - “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. 29 - Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 - For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack opens July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon for donations. Beginning July 8, on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month shoppers are welcome from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20-minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!!
Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.