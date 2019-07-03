St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer Schedule now in effect through Sept. 1. One service at 9 a.m., preceded by hymn sing at 8:55.
July 14 Pentecost 5, July 21 Pentecost 6, July 28 Pentecost 7. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat.
Knoebel’s Day is July 12. Duryea Day planning begins soon.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on July 15, 6 p.m.
Meal prep help needed on July 18, speak with Marcia Kurtz for more details.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The Missions Ministry will meet Monday at 7 p.m. to plan future projects.
The Assistance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on July 14 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Becky Crist. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited!
VBS Camp will take place on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registrations are now being accepted and forms can be found on our website, by emailing calvaryucc@gmail.com or calling 610-652-5023. This year our theme is “Finding Jesus” (a fishy theme). We hope you will come out and join us for a fun filled day!
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during the months of June, July, and August.
Join us for a contemporary worship service in the Bechtelsville Community Park on Sunday, July 14 at 9 a.m. Fellowship picnic and games for all generations to follow. Bring a friend-all are welcome. In case of inclement weather, activities will be held in the church.
July 14 is the 5th Sunday after Pentecost. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Bill and Pat Brensinger, Lector is Jennifer MacDonald.
July 15: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; July 16: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Grief Support Group; July 18: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
VBS-2019 Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages 3 through 6th grade. Closing program is July 28 at 9 a.m.
Trinity Baseball Outing: This year’s Reading Phillies Game will be held on Aug. 17. There is a cost. Game Time 6:45 p.m. 3rd Base Picnic Area. Price includes the All You Can Eat Buffet.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Fifth Sunday after Pentecost on July 14 at our outdoor worship service at the Congo Road Open Space beginning at 9 a.m. with light refreshments and fellowship. At 9:30 a.m., Bridge Pastor; Pastor Ann Baly, will lead the congregation in this outdoor worship service of the word of lessons and hymns and will present the sermon for the morning. At the conclusion of the worship service, members/friends are invited to stay at the Open Space for games, food, and fellowship. Please sign-up on the sheet in the narthex or contact the church office. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Diane Houck, Assistant Minister: Kathy Watts and Ushers/Greeter; Bruce Houck and Ginnie Wilkinson.
On July 16 at 7 p.m., the Endowment Committee will meet in room B. The Grief Group will meet at the Americana Diner, Rte. 100 on July 17 at 11 a.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On July 14, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service with Holy Communion (nursery available). We continue with our “God’s Garden” series. All are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel, all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Terrific Tuesday: July 23, 6:30-8 p.m. A free event featuring games, activities, crafts, special science program, snacks and devotions for ages 3 to 12.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this fifth Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome to our guest organist, Linc Noecker. Kathy Billger will sing, “In this Very Room,” by Harris.
The St. Luke Softball team will play Sunday 5 p.m. at Douglass Park. Come on out and cheer for our team.
The Senior Breakfast Group will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Come to Saville’s Restaurant and join in the fun.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for shoppers.