Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during the months of June, July, and August.
July 7: 4th Sunday after Pentecost 9 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Karen Hoffman abd Becky Yescavage, Ushers Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Mardell Blanford, Howard and Waynette Shafer, Lector Becky Yescavage, Nursery Janice Sheetz.
July 8: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; July 9: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting; July 11: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
The next Grief Support Group Meeting will be July 16 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
VBS-2019 Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages three years old through 6th grade. Watch for more information. Anyone interested in helping with VBS, contact Sharon Renninger or Pastor Zaiser.
Trinity Baseball Outing: This year’s Reading Phillies Game will be held on Aug 17. Game Time 6:45 p.m. 3rd Base Picnic Area. Price includes the All You Can Eat Buffet. There is a sign-up sheet posted in the Narthex.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Rd. Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Vacation Bible School: Our theme this year is To Mars and Beyond. Our VBS will be held on July 8-12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for children ages 3 to 12; younger children welcome if with parent. If you have questions, call the church office at 610-845-2626. You may find the registration form on the websitewww.huffschurch.com. Mail in completed forms or scan and e-mail form to office@huffschurch.com.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The Preschool Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Council of Elders and the Logistics Ministry will both meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On July 7, Ministerial Intern Crystal Angstadt will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available); All are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; please call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated. Welcome to our guest organist, Linc Noecker.
Vacation Bible School begins Sunday evening at 6:30. It’s going to be a wonderful week of learning, listening, and having fun. Bible School concludes on Thursday evening with the ever popular slip and slide, and a congregational picnic in the pavilion. Welcome to St. Luke Knolls residents who join in our fun.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for shoppers.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Fourth Sunday after Pentecost on July 7 at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor, Pastor Ann Baly, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service, present the sermon as well as the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are: Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Dale Reichert, Communion Assist: Dale Reichert, Assistant Minister: Janet Schaeffer and Ushers/Greeter; Dawn Hoffman and Linda Quinn.
The August Niantic News newsletter articles are due into the office by July 9. On July 9 beginning at 10 a.m., there will be quilt tying in room H followed by the Lutheran Ladies Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Jenn & Jessie’s, Rte. 73 just outside of Oley. Then at 7 p.m. that evening, the Cemetery Board will meet in room H followed by the Finance Committee meeting at 7:30 p.m. in room B.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on July 7 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited!
VBS Camp will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registrations are now being accepted and forms can be found on our website, by emailing calvaryucc@gmail.com or calling 610-652-5023. This year our theme is “Finding Jesus” (a fishy theme). We hope you will come out and join us for a fun filled day!
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.