Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On July 28, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available). We will continue our Pop Culture & Theology series in Zwingli Hall; all are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; please call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this seventh Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome to our guest organist, Linc Noecker.
The St. Luke Softball team will play Sunday evening at Douglass Park. Come on out and cheer for our team. Game time is 5 p.m.
The Evangelism Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on July 30.
The Community Clothing Rack will be CLOSED on Wednesday, as it is the fifth Wednesday of the month.
Finance Committee will meet Thursday night at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer cchedule now in effect through Sept. 1 with one service at 9a.m., preceded by hymn sing at 8:55. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat for Sunday School.
July 28- Pentecost 7, Flute Ensemble; Aug. 4- Pentecost 8, Holy Communion; Aug. 11- Pentecost 9.
Senior choir and children’s choirs resume rehearsals in September and October.
Thanks to WELCA and Daycare for their funding of new window shades!
Men’s breakfast at Creekside, July 27, 8:30 a.m.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) next meeting on July 29, 6 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Seventh Sunday after Pentecost on July 28 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor; Pastor Ann Baly, will lead the congregation in the Holy Communion worship service, will present the sermon for the morning. Kathy Watts will present the Children’s Sermon. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Sue Hoffman, Assisting Minister: Kathy Watts, Communion Assist; Sue Hoffman and Ushers/Greeter; Norm Hoffman and Mike Appold.
The Grief Group will meet on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. and topic of discussion will be: Faith and Prayer.
Anyone who is grieving is welcome to this gathering.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The Easton mission team will return on Saturday. Participants will share about their experience at Sunday services. Participants include Sarah, Rachael and Abigail Smith, Jahkari Korchowsky, Katie Ludy, Kristin Gross, Logan Beck, Charles Rowdon, Ali Young, Nick Korchowsky, Julie Korchowsky and Rebekah Smith.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during the months of July, and August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
July 28 is the 7th Sunday after Pentecost. Greeters are Bill & Sheila Eddinger; Ushers are Susan Moser, Elaine Dotterer, Karen Irey, Angie Smith; and Lector is Randy Kehl.
July 29: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; July 30: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts: Aug. 1: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.