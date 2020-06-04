Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We have returned to in-house worship service, with two services, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We will also continue to livestream our services. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation with the secretary, we can only accommodate 25. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office.
Calling All Graduates: Graduation this year may look different for graduates everywhere. We would still like to recognize those who are reaching this milestone in their lives during these unusual times. Graduate Recognition Sunday, is June 14. Please call the church office and let us know of any members, friends or loved ones who are graduating from high school, college, graduate school, basic training or any other academic or career training program, so that we can celebrate their accomplishments with them.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons are available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project.
Miller Keystone has canceled all May blood drives creating a deficit of a one day supply due to the start up of elective surgeries. The Blood Centers are open and are encouraging donations done with physical distancing and following CDC recommendations. The Reading location is near the airport. Call 610-926-6060 for an appointment. The Allentown location is near Lehigh Valley Hospital. Call 610-820-0962 for an appointment.
Need a ride? We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed.
Vacation Bible School FREE To-Go Boxes will be available in July! Visit our website to sign up for yours.
Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page. For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org.
Sunday is the second Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 9:35, where we celebrate The Great Commission, and our mission to “go forth to proclaim the good news, to heal the sick, and to share our bread with the hungry.”
A “virtual coffee hour” follows the service, beginning at 10:30.
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we share in “June Evening Prayer.”
Our weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are canceled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of hand washing and social distancing.
Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile and pray together!!
Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sunday, June 14, we will celebrate Children & Youth Sunday. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.