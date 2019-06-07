St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
All You Can Eat Breakfast benefiting Boyertown Lions Community Ambulance on June 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. in St. John’s Fellowship Hall. Open to the public. Enjoy breakfast and contribute to a great cause. Stop in before heading to the Philadelphia Ave Street Fair. Children under 5 free.
Miller Keystone Blood Drive: June 11, 2 to 7 p.m., Fellowship Hall. Register by contacting Nan at 610-369-1024 or online at GIVEaPINT.org, code 4576. Walk-ins also welcome.
Free Vacation Bible School program: “To Mars and Beyond”, June 18, 19, 20 & 25, 26, 27; 9 a.m. to noon. Join us for another great year of Vacation Bible School with Good Shepherd UCC and St. John’s ELC. Those going into 6th grade and younger will be our voyagers, traveling through stations, and learning about God who is far beyond our imaginations. All Nursery age voyagers must be potty-trained. Those entering 7th grade and older will be our helpers and volunteers. Register at https://tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/BoyertownVBS. For more information, call 610-369-1024 or visit stjohnsboyertown.org.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
June 16: Trinity Sunday, Summer Schedule begins, one service at 9 a.m., preceded by a hymn sing at 8:55, children dismissed to Sunday School after the Children’s Chat.
June 23: Pentecost 2, Hymn Sing at 8:55, worship at 9 a.m.
June 30: Pent. 3, Hymn Sing at 8:55, worship at 9 a.m.
Senior choir and children’s choirs resume rehearsals in September and October.
Vacation Bible School to be held June 17-21, 9-11:30 a.m.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting: June 17, 6 p.m. (note new meeting night).
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
A Father’s Day car wash is being held by the youth on Sunday, June 16, from 8 - 11 a.m.
The Missions Ministry will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
June 16: Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 am, all are invited.
Calvary is having a clothing drive! We are seeking donations of clothing to be used at our upcoming clothing giveaway on June 22. If you have any questions please call the church office 610-652-5023 or email calvaryucc@gmail.com
Prayer Wednesdays: Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 pm for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
June 16, Pastor Kimberly Berenotto will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service as we celebrate Children and Youth Sunday (no nursery today); Town Hall Meeting at 10 a.m.; All are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will be hosting our combined Vacation Bible School program “To Mars and Beyond” on June 18-20 and June 25-27 from 9 a.m. to noon this year due to our upcoming construction project slated to begin in mid-June. Optional paid After-Care service is available from 12 to 5 p.m. For more information and to register, visit: www.gsuccboyertown.org/vbs. To make a reservation for After-Care services, please call Good Shepherd’s office at 610-367-2842 between Monday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
The Holy Trinity will be celebrated on Sunday. Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated. The choir will sing, “Abide With Us, Our Savior,” by Wetzler.
The Adult Forum will meet at 11 to learn about and discuss The Holy Trinity Chapters of the book, “Lutheran Questions, Lutheran Answers,” by Martin Marty.
The Senior Breakfast Group will meet at 8 a.m. at Saville’s.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for shoppers, and on Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Handbell Choir will meet Wednesday night at 6:30, and Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Holy Trinity Sunday on June 16 at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor, Pastor Ann Baly, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service, present the sermon as well as the Children’s Sermon for the morning. During the service, we will bless the Quilts and Prayer Shawls that members of the congregation have made. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are: Acolyte; Julia Menear, Lector: Nancy Fioriglio, Communion Assist: Nancy Fioriglio, Assistant Minister: Kathy Watts and Ushers/Greeter; Brian and Cheryl Barr.
The Transition Team will meet on June 17 at 7 p.m. in room B, downstairs of the church. On June 19 at 11 a.m., the monthly Grief Group Lunch will be held at the Americana Diner, Rte. 100. There will be an 80+ Year Old Birthday Party for all members who are 80+ years young in the social hall beginning at 11 a.m. on June 22.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during the months of June, July, and August.
June 16 is Holy Trinity and Father's Day: 9 a.m. Worship Service with Communion, the Worship Assistants will be Betty Moore & Virginia Rowland, Ushers: Howard Shafer, Kay McGowan, Bob McElwee & Randy Kehl, Servers: Diane McElwee & Waynette Shafer, Lector: Linda Bewley, Nursery: Kathy Farrington. Relay for Life Team Meeting following worship.
June 6, we celebrated the Confirmation of Katelyn Dulin and Lauren Isett. May God's blessings be upon them always!
June 17: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; June 18: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Grief Support Group; June 20: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
June 19: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Dairy Queen, Gilbertsville, 4 to 9 p.m. Relay for Life receives 20 percent of all sales generated from this event. Flyers are on the table in the Narthex, you must have a flyer for the fundraiser.
VBS-2019 Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages 3 through 6th grade. Anyone interested in helping with VBS, contact Sharon Renninger or Pastor Zaiser.
This year’s Reading Phillies Game Outing: Aug. 17. Price includes the All You Can Eat Buffet.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
QPR Suicide Prevention: June 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel. Training on talking about suicide to help people find help and hope.
Village Volleyball: Wednesday evenings (weather permitting) between June 19 and Aug. 21. Huff’s invites its members and the community to play recreational volleyball in the park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Any age or ability is welcomed, so please come out to join the fun.