St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer schedule now in effect through Sept. 1.
June 30: Pent. 3, Hymn Sing at 8:55, worship at 9 a.m. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat.
July 7: Pent. 4, Holy Communion
July 14: Pent. 5
Food drive for Boyertown Multi-Service through the end of June.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on July 1, 6 p.m.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
A 5th Sunday evening prayer service will be held June 30 at 7 p.m.
Behold the Beloved will lead worship at the 10:30 a.m. service on June 30.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On June 30, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available). All are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Shepherds Meeting at noon; All are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Senior Shepherds is an active group of seniors in the Boyertown community who gather together monthly with guest speakers who share informative topics and/or local entertainment for these senior gatherings. All senior members of the Boyertown community are welcome to attend these meetings.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated. Sunday is Retiree Sunday. We will celebrate all those who have retired in the past year. We will recognize Celeste Ball, Donna Biehl, Tom Undercuffler, and Mark Fitzgerald.
A special yet bittersweet retirement recognition will be given to our Music Director, Karen Huss. Karen’s been “at the bench” (organ bench) for 46 years! She was at St. Gabriel’s, Episcopal Church in Douglassville for 15 years, Zion’s United Church of Christ in Pottstown for 25 years, and at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Gilbertsville for 6 years. Congratulations to all retirees. Fellowship will follow this special service.
The Senior Choir will sing, “There is an Everlasting Kindness,” by Getty/Townend.
Property Committee will meet Tuesday night at 6:30. The Community Clothing Rack will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for donations.
The church office will be closed on Thursday, in observance of Independence Day.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on June 30 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited.
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Vacation Bible School: Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for toddlers through 5thgrade. Join us for an underwater adventure as we find Jesus and faith through Bible stories, crafts, science experiments, games, lunch and more! Register at www.calvaryuuccbarto.org or email calvaryucc@gmail.com All are welcome.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Third Sunday after Pentecost on June 30 at 9 a.m. Interim Consultant Pastor, Pastor Bruce Thorsen, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service, present the sermon as well as the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Kathy Bittner, Communion Assist: Sue Hoffman, Assistant Minister: Janet Schaeffer and Ushers/Greeter; Norman Hoffman and Ginnie Wilkinson.
The Property Committee will meet on July 1 at 7 p.m. in room B. Bridge Pastor, Pr. Ann Baly, will have office hours on July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. The office will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The office will also be closed on July 5.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during the months of June, July, and August.
June 30 is the 3rd Sunday after Pentecost, 9 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Sharon & Angie Renninger, Ushers Dan and Kathy Kuser and Ralph and Susan Rothenberger, Lector Bill Eddinger, Nursery Angie Smith.
July 7: 4th Sunday after Pentecost 9 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Karen Hoffman abd Becky Yescavage, Ushers Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Mardell Blanford, Howard and Waynette Shafer, Lector Becky Yescavage, Nursery Janice Sheetz.
July 1: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; July 2: 6:30p.m. Cub Scouts; July 8: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; July 9: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting; July 11: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
The next Grief Support Group Meeting will be July 16 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
VBS-2019 Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages three years old through 6th grade. Watch for more information. Anyone interested in helping with VBS, contact Sharon Renninger or Pastor Zaiser.
Trinity Baseball Outing: This year’s Reading Phillies Game will be held on Aug 17. Game Time 6:45PM 3rd Base Picnic Area. Price includes the All You Can Eat Buffet. There is a sign-up sheet posted in the Narthex.