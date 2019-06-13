Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Vacation Bible School will be held June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The theme is “Roar!” A closing program will be held Friday at noon.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer Schedule now in effect through Sept. 1.
June 23: Pentecost 2, Hymn Sing at 8:55, worship at 9 a.m. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat.
June 30: Pent. 3, Hymn Sing at 8:55, worship at 9 a.m.
July 7: Pent. 4, Holy Communion
Congratulations to all Confirmands and graduates!
Senior choir and children’s choirs resume rehearsals in September and October.
Vacation Bible School to be held June 17-21, 9-11:30 a.m.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on June 24, 6 p.m.
Meal prep help needed on July 18, please speak with Marcia Kurtz for more details.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Second Sunday after Pentecost on June 23 at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor, Pastor Ann Baly, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service, present the sermon as well as the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are: Acolyte; Rachel or Ben Deery, Lector: Terry Flicker, Communion Assist: Roy Hoffman, Assistant Minister: Kathy Watts and Ushers/Greeter; Shirley and Merle Deery.
Church Council will meet on June 25 at 7 p.m. in the parlor.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on June 23 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited!
Prayer Wednesdays: The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day. Come to ponder. Come to discuss. Come to listen. Come to learn.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated. Sunday is Music Sunday. This year’s theme is “We Bring Our Gifts.” There will be offerings from the handbell choir and Sr. Choir. There will be solos, duets, trios, and more!! Join us for this special, special worship service!
Evangelism Committee will meet at 7 on Tuesday night, followed by Christian Education at 8.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for shoppers. The Constitution Team will meet from 10-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On June 23, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (no nursery today); All are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m.; All are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Thursday: Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m.; All are welcome.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will be hosting the second week of our combined Vacation Bible School program “To Mars and Beyond” on June 25-27 from 9 a.m. to noon this year due to our upcoming construction project slated to begin in mid-June. Optional paid After-Care service is available from 12 to 5 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.gsuccboyertown.org/vbs. To make a reservation for After-Care services, call Good Shepherd’s office at 610-367-2842 between Monday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call 610-367-2842 for more information.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
Wacky Wednesday: June 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This special program features Mrs. U Zoo (Pam Ulicny) presents a reptile show based on her work with “Forgotten Friend,” a reptile sanctuary. This is the first of three free kid-friendly events (June 26, July 23 and Aug. 8) featuring ice breaker games, activities, crafts, a special program, snacks and devotions for ages 3 to 12.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during the months of June, July, and August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
June 23 is the 2nd Sunday after Pentecost, 9 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Cathy Yoder & Karen Irey, Ushers: Bob Eshbach, Betty Moore, Oscar & Angie Smith, Acolyte: Ryan Isett, Crucifer: Lauren Isett, Lector: Sheila Eddinger, Nursery: Maddy Wyda.
VBS-2019 Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages three years old through 6th grade. Watch for more information. Anyone interested in helping with VBS, please contact Sharon Renninger or Pastor Zaiser.
June 24: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; June 25: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts; June 26: 6:30 p.m. VBS Workshop; June 27: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Trinity Baseball Outing: This year’s Reading Phillies Game will be held on Aug. 17. Game Time 6:45 p.m. 3rd Base Picnic Area. Price includes the All You Can Eat Buffet. There is a sign-up sheet posted in the Narthex.