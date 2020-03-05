St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Free Community Meal: St. John’s is hosting a free meal every Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Do you, or someone you know, need a hot meal? Our doors are open to everyone in the community. No registration necessary.
Lent Soup and Sandwich and Holden Evening Prayer: Wednesdays, March 18, 25 & April 1. Meal from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Service at 7 p.m. in Sanctuary. A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served free of charge immediately before Holden Evening Prayer services on Wednesdays during Lent. Everyone is welcome.
Schwarzwald Lutheran Church
250 Church Lane Road, Reading
March 21: Held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Centering Prayer Introductory Workshop will explore the method of Centering Prayer. All are welcome to attend. The program will be presented by Pastor Steve Shussett, a long-time practitioner and presenter of Centering Prayer. This event is free. Bring your own lunch; beverages will be available. For more information or to sign up, e-mail Pastor Steve Shussett at pastor@SchwarzwaldLutheran.org or call 610-779-3480.
Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis
Oyster Pie Sale: Pick up on March 28 between 9 a.m. and noon in the Chapel. Cost is $7. Order by March 22 by calling church office at 610-845-2626 or Joyce Kemp at 610-702-2571.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
March 15: worship with us on the Third Sunday in Lent at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon for the morning. During the worship service, we will bless the quilts that were made by members of the congregation. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and immediately following (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the parlor. Confirmation will be held at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Dawn Hoffman, Communion Assist: Sue Hoffman, Assistant Minister: Kathy Watts and Ushers/Greeters; Dawn Hoffman and Ginnie Wilkinson.
March 18: Handbell choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsing at 7:30 p.m.
March 19: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville.
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. At worship at 9:30 a.m. we’ll continue our Lenten journey as we focus on the following verse from John 4-28: “Then the woman left her water jar and went back to the city.” We’ll celebrate communion. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children. The Adult Forum will meet following worship. A Spring Kindness Rock Painting Session and luncheon will also follow worship.
Tuesday: Cherub Choir will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Senior Breakfast Group: will meet Wednesday morning at 8:30 at Saville’s Restaurant. Come join this lively group for fun, food, and fellowship!
Wednesday: Staff meeting at 10 a.m. Handbell Choir will practice from 6:30-7 p.m. The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shopping from 1 to 4 p.m.
Soup Supper: in Memorial Hall Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The midweek Lenten Services, using “Holden Evening Prayer” will begin at 7:15 p.m. Senior Choir will rehearse after the close of the worship service.
Thursday: Stewardship/FUNdraising Team meeting will be at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Cub Pack of St. Luke will hold their annual Blue and Gold Banquet in Memorial Hall from 1-3 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
March 15: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services for the 3rd Sunday in Lent (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Christian Journeys in Chapel at 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all welcome for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Lenten Dinner/Study at 6:30 p.m.; all welcome. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7:45 p.m.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
Sunday: The Rev. Paul Chapman will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and 10:15 a.m. Members participating in the 8 a.m. worship service are Joyce Brothers and Spencer Brothers, Greeters; and Clark VanBuskirk, Assisting Minister. Members participating in the 10:15 a.m. Praise Service are Nelson Swartley, Head Usher; Allyson Breidor and Greg Incollingo, Greeters; and Allyson Breidor, Reader.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
March 15: 3rd Sunday in Lent 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Kitty Isett; Greeters Ruth Reinhard and Virginia Rowland; Ushers Dan Ritter, Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Bob Eshbach, Bob McElwee; Servers Linda Ritter and Diane McElwee; Acolytes Hailey Schildt and Ryan Isett; Lector Marcia Auge; Nursery Maddy Wyda. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
March 16: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
March 17: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
March 18: 6 p.m. Soup Supper, 6:15 p.m. First Communion Class, 7 p.m. Holden Evening Prayer Service, Senior Choir Practice to follow.
March 19: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Soup Suppers: 6 p.m. each Wednesday during lent prior to the 7 p.m. Worship Service.
Collection of non-perishable items: Boyertown Area Food Pantry during Lent. See insert for items needed. There is a box in the Narthex for your donation.
Oley Cluster Lenten Bible study, Bread, Bowl, and Bible: March 15, 22 and 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville. This year’s theme will be the Plagues of Egypt led by Pastor Chris deForest.
Homemade Easter Candy: $12 per pound, $6 per half pound for peanut butter, coconut crème and butter crème (Milk Chocolate or Dark Chocolate). Orders due by March 22 and will be ready the week of March 29. See Maddy Wyda for any questions.
Roast Beef Dinner: March 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. Adults $12, Children (ages 6-12) $6. Take out orders also available, call 610-369-1281.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store.
Operation Christmas Child Project: collecting items throughout the year. Their theme for this year, is “Just One More”. Place donations in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.