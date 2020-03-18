St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Boyertown
Closed: all events have been canceled through March 28. This includes the Saturday evening meal and worship services. The office will also remain closed. Please call 610-369-1024 and leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
Important Note: please check our website www.christniantic.com or our Facebook page for updates on upcoming services, meetings and events.
March 29: worship with us on this the Fifth Sunday in Lent at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and immediately following (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the parlor. Confirmation will be held at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; Hunter Francisco, Lector: Holly Francisco, Assistant Minister: OPEN and Ushers/Greeters; Holly and Emily Francisco.
March 31: Endowment Request forms are due to the committee by March 31.
April 1: Handbell choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsing at 7:30 p.m.
April 2: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
News of cancellations or postponements of church activities: posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com or log on to Trinity’s website at www.trinitybech.com.
Roast Beef Dinner: scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled due to the ongoing health crisis.
Soup suppers: 6 p.m. each Wednesday during lent prior to the 7 p.m. Worship Service.
March 29: 5th Sunday in Lent 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Heidi & Bradley Yescavage; Ushers Bill & Pat Brensinger, Susan Moser & Elaine Dotterer; Acolyte Owen Heimbach; Lector Sheila Eddinger; Nursery Sharon Renninger.
March 30: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
March 31: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
April 1: 6:15 p.m. First Communion Class, 7 p.m. Holden Evening Prayer Service, Senior Choir Practice to follow.
April 2: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page or go to www.stlukegilbertsville.org.
Fifth Sunday in Lent: we’ll continue our Lenten journey as we focus on the following verse from John 11:7 – “Then after this he said to the disciples, ‘Let us go to Judea again.’”
Canceled: Weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are canceled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of handwashing and social distancing!
Connect: Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile. Pray together. Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.