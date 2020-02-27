Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
March 8: Pastor Kimberly Berenotto will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services for the 2nd Sunday in Lent (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Christian Journeys in Chapel at 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all welcome for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Lenten Dinner and Study at 6:30 p.m.; all welcome. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7:45 p.m.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
March 8: The Rev. Paul Chapman will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and 10:15 a.m. worship services. Members participating in the 8 a.m. worship service are John Rose, Greeter; and Charlotte Christman, Assisting Minister. Members participating in the 10:15 a.m. worship service are Nelson Swartley, Head Usher; Eve Gehringer, Madison Gehringer, Greeters; and Gabriel Love, Acolyte.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
March 8: 2nd Sunday in Lent, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Bill & Pat Brensinger; Ushers Janice Sheetz, Susan Moser, Elaine Dotterer, Karen Irey; Acolyte Logan Heimbach; Lector Maddy Wyda; Nursery Sharon Renninger. Prayer Circle Meeting following worship.
March 9: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
March 10: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting
March 11: 6 p.m. Soup Supper, 6:15 p.m. First Communion Class, 7 p.m. Holden Evening Prayer Service, Senior Choir Practice to follow
March 12: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Lenten Soup Suppers: Wednesdays during Lent, starting March 4, in the Parish Hall at 6 p.m. Sign up on the bulletin board in the narthex to help provide soup and bread. All are invited.
Collection: collecting non-perishable items for the Boyertown Area Food Pantry during Lent. See insert for items needed. There is a box in the Narthex for donations.
Easter Flowers: Envelopes to order Easter flowers are available in the Narthex. Place completed envelopes in offering plates. See Angie Renninger or Jenn MacDonald with any questions. The deadline for placing orders is March 29. Lilies $8.25 (4 blooms+), Hyacinths $8 (3 blooms), Daffodils $7.50, Tulips $8 (5/6 blooms).
Annual Oley Cluster Lenten Bible Study, Bread, Bowl, and Bible: Sundays, March 15, 22 and 29, 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville. This year’s theme will be the Plagues of Egypt led by Pastor Chris deForest.
Homemade Easter Candy will be available again this year. $12.00 a pound, $6.00 a half pound. Three kinds will be available: peanut butter, coconut crème and butter crème. (Milk Chocolate or Dark Chocolate). There is a signup sheet in the Narthex. Orders are due by Sunday, March 22nd and will be ready the week of March 29th. See Maddy Wyda for any questions.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesdays. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up at the old store.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. We’ll continue our Lenten journey as we focus on the following verse from John: “Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” We’ll celebrate communion. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children. The Adult Forum will meet following worship, and Catechism will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Cherub Choir will meet at 6:30 p.m. Christian Education will meet at 7 p.m.
Community Clothing Rack: open for shopping on Wednesday 1 to 4 p.m. and Thursday 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Soup Supper in Memorial Hall 6 to 7 p.m. Handbell Choir will practice from 6:30-7 p.m. The midweek Lenten Services, using “Holden Evening Prayer” will begin at 7:15 p.m. Senior Choir will rehearse after the close of the worship service.
Thursday: Congregation Council will meet at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday: Scout Troop #36 hosts annual Charter Night dinner in Memorial Hall at 5 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
March 8: worship with us on this the Second Sunday of Lent at worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. We will be receiving in new members into our church family during the service. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. A Coffee hour will be held after the 10:15 a.m. service in the Welcome Center. All age Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. in room H. Confirmation will be held at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Pat Moser, Assistant Minister: OPEN, and Ushers/Greeters; Nancy Fioriglio and Bruce Houck.
March 10: April Niantic News Newsletter articles are due into the church office. At 9:30 a.m., quilt tying will take place in room H followed by Lutheran Ladies Lunch meeting at the church at 11 a.m. to carpool to Alfredo’s in Bally. The Worship and Music committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. for their monthly meeting in the mail/coat room and then the Finance committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room H.
March 11: Handbell choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsing at 7:30 p.m.
March 12: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Free Community Meal: St. John’s is hosting a free meal every Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Our doors are open to everyone in the community. No registration necessary.
Lent Soup and Sandwich and Holden Evening Prayer: Wednesdays, March 11, 18, 25 & April 1. Meal is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Service is at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served free of charge immediately before Holden Evening Prayer services on Wednesdays during Lent. Everyone is welcome.