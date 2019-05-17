St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
May 26: Easter 6; Memorial Day service at Hill Church Cemetery follows late service
June 2: Easter 7, Holy Communion
June 9: Pentecost Sunday, Holy Communion; Graduate Recognition and Confirmation at 10 a.m. service
Senior choir rehearses May 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Regular Sunday School classes continue on May 26, with opening in nave at 8:45 a.m.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on May 22, 6 p.m.
Delegates needed: 2 people needed for one-day Synod Assembly on June 1 in Hazleton, all expenses paid.
Graduate Recognition Sunday June 9 at 10 a.m.
Summer worship schedule begins June 16; One service at 9 a.m., with Sunday School for children beginning after Children’s Chat.
Meal prep help needed on July 17- please speak with Marcia Kurtz for more details.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
All You Can Eat Breakfast benefiting Boyertown Lions Community Ambulance on June 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. in St. John’s Fellowship Hall. Open to the public. Enjoy breakfast and contribute to a great cause. Stop in before heading to the Philadelphia Ave Street Fair. Children under 5 free.
Free Vacation Bible School program “To Mars and Beyond”, June 18, 19, 20 & 25, 26, 27; 9:00 a.m. to noon. Join us for another great year of Vacation Bible School with Good Shepherd UCC and St. John’s ELC! Those going into 6th grade and younger will be our voyagers, traveling through stations, and learning about God who is far beyond our imaginations! All Nursery age voyagers must be potty-trained. Those entering 7th grade and older will be our helpers and volunteers! Register at https://tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/BoyertownVBS. For more information, call 610-369-1024 or visit stjohnsboyertown.org.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On May 26, Pastor Kimberly Berenotto will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service). All are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all are welcome.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m., all are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Learn With Me Class 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.
Thursday: LeLeche Meeting 10 a.m. and Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m., all are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call 610-367-2842.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
The 6th Sunday of Easter will be celebrated on May 26. Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
Join us at 9:30 as we worship the Risen Lord. We will have a special Memorial Day Liturgy, using litany and liturgy from the Prayer Book for the Armed Forces as we worship the God of Peace. We welcome Pat Nyce as our guest musician.
The church office is closed on Monday, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Evangelism Committee and Christian Education Committees will meet Tuesday at 7 and 8 p.m., respectively.
The Constitution Team will meet from 10-11 on Wednesday.
The Community Clothing Rack will NOT be open on Wednesday, as it is the fifth Wednesday of the month.
Handbell Choir will meet Wednesday night at 6:30, and Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the 6th Sunday of Easter on May 26 at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor, Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon for the morning. The Children’s Sermon will be presented by Heather Moser. There will be no Confirmation class on this Sunday. Sunday School for all ages will be held in room H at 8:15 a.m. The Adult Sunday School class will be held in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are: Acolyte; Jonathan Lewis, Lector: Charlie Orner, Communion Assist: Heather Moser, Assistant Minister: Janet Schaeffer and Ushers/Greeter; Shirley and Merle Deery.
The church office will be closed on May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Office hours on May 28 will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Church Council will meet on May 28 at 7 p.m. in the parlor. The Girl Scouts will meet on May 30 in the Social Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on May 26 for worship at 10:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. All are invited!
Faith Formation will resume classes in the fall. Thank you to all who participate in our Faith Formation Program.
Prayer Wednesdays: The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
May 26 is the 6th Sunday of Easter: 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. The Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Oscar & Angie Smith, Ushers: Sharon Renninger, Janice Sheetz, Mardell Blanford, Susan Rothenberger, Lector: Mardell Blanford, Nursery: Janice Sheetz.
May 28: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts; May 29: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Choir Practice; May 30: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Summer Worship Schedule: starting June 2, we will worship at 9 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or Contemporary Worship Service during June, July and August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
Pack and Troop 511 will present a spectacular Spaghetti Dinner on June 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Trinity. Tickets are for sale. Children under 5 are free. All You Can Eat menu: spaghetti, meat or regular sauce, garlic bread, buttered bread, salad, ice cream. Bake sale items will be available also.
We will be having a Musical Celebration on June 2 at 3 p.m. featuring our choirs and instrumentalists. Please come out for an afternoon of great music and fellowship.
Graduate Recognition Sunday will be June 9. Please call the church office and let us know of any members, friends, or loved ones who are graduating from high school, college, graduate school, basic training or any other academic or career training program.
VBS-2019 Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages 3 through 6th grade. Watch for more information. Anyone interested in helping with VBS, contact Sharon Renninger or Pastor Zaiser.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Hereford Township
Service of Remembrance and Retiring of the Flag will be held at 11:30, after our 10:30 worship service on May 26. We will proceed outdoors, to stand at the chapel facing the cemetery, for a Service of Remembrance which will include the Ray A Master Post 217 from Topton. The Cub Scout Pack 5 and Scouts BSA Troop 5 from Allentown, under the direction of Ian Richetti, will lead the ceremony for the Retiring of the Flag.