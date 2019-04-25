Shepherd of the Hills Church, Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Communion will be celebrated at both Sunday services.
A congregation information/pot luck lunch will be held Sunday, May 5, at noon.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
May 4: free spring concert by Boyertown Area Choral Association, “How Can I Keep from Singing” will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. in St. John’s Sanctuary.
May 5: 7-9 p.m. in St. John’s Fellowship Hall meet the candidates running for Boyertown School Board and ask them your questions.
Children’s Musical “In The Big Inning:” Rehearsals begin May 15 at 7 p.m. in our choir room, with an informational parent’s meeting immediately following at 8:15 p.m. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday nights through the summer. You do not have to participate on stage to be a part of the fun - volunteers are needed behind the scenes also. Contact Molly with questions at mbyrne@stjohnsboyertown.org. Performance is Aug. 18.
Free Vacation Bible School program “To Mars and Beyond” will be June 18, 19, 20 & 25, 26, 27; 9 a.m. to noon. Join us for another great year of Vacation Bible School with Good Shepherd UCC and St. John’s ELC. Those going into 6th grade and younger will be our voyagers, traveling through stations, and learning about God who is far beyond our imaginations. All Nursery age voyagers must be potty-trained. Those entering 7th grade and older will be our helpers and volunteers. Register at https://tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/BoyertownVBS. For more information, call 610-369-1024 or visit stjohnsboyertown.org.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
May 5: 3rd Sunday of Easter, Holy Communion, Church Music Sunday
May 12: 4th Sunday of Easter, Mother’s Day
Regular rehearsal schedule resumes May 8: Bethlehem Choir, 4:20pm, Junior Choir, 6 p.m., Senior Choir 7:30 p.m.
Regular Sunday School classes continue on May 5, with opening in nave at 8:45 a.m.
Mother’s Day Brunch, May 5 after late service.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on May 8, 6 p.m.
Hoagie Sale- May 4 to benefit Oley Valley Food Pantry.
Graduate Recognition Sunday June 9 at 10 a.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Thank you to the following members of St. Luke Church who are volunteering their time to attend the annual Southeast PA Synod Assembly this weekend: Megan Ingram, Kim Spiece, Lorelai Ingram, and Pastor Mary Ann Siefke. The assembly is being held at Franconia Mennonite Church Friday and Saturday.
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day. Come to ponder. Come to discuss. Come to listen. Come to learn.
Join us at 9:30 as we worship the Risen Lord. We will welcome new members to St. Luke during worship. The choir will sing, “Feed My Lambs,” by Sleeth. A “new member fiesta” will be held following worship.
Property Committee will meet Tuesday night at 6:30, and Worship and Music Committee will meet at 7 p.m.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Congregation Council will meet Thursday night at 6:45. The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday night. Many thanks to all who make this marvelous community ministry possible!
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on May 5 for worship at 10:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Guest organist Bill Ferrell will be supplying music for us during worship.
Faith Formation for all ages takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings. What is Faith Formation? You know this as Sunday School. It’s about gathering and sharing, learning and listening, questioning and wrestling. It’s about going deeper and forming (or re-forming, or informing) our faith. Currently, the Adult Faith Formation class is exploring the Parables of Jesus. The Confirmation Class is delving into who Jesus is for us today. All are invited.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
May 5 is the 3rd Sunday of Easter: 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Bill & Sheila Eddinger, Ushers: Dennis Schaeffer, Pat Brensigner, Howard & Waynette Shafer, Acolytes: Mackenzie Moyer, Lector: Sheila Eddinger, Nursery: Kathy Farrington.
Congratulations and God's blessings to Kaitlynn MacDonald and Emily Frain on receiving their First Communion on Maundy Thursday.
Join us for the Mother/Daughter Banquet on May 11. Doors open 5 p.m. Dinner 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets see LaRue Sheetz or Mardell Blanford.
Trinity Community Day is May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Carnival Games, Master’s Kim’s Black Belt Academy Demo, Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo, Pet Blessing (Please bring donation of pet food), Free Food & Beverages. We are looking for volunteers, signup on the bulletin board in the Narthex.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales in May are the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. Contact Kitty Isett.
May 6: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; May 7: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts; May 8: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice; May 9: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers, 7 p.m. Discipleship Committee Meeting; May 11: 5 p.m. Mother/Daughter Banquet.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the Third Sunday of Easter on May 5 at 9 a.m. Lay members Kathy Watts, Denise Hoffman, lector for the morning, will lead the congregation in the worship service. LaVerne Moser will present the sermon for the morning. There will be no communion. This Sunday will be Music Sunday, as we will recognize all those who have given their talent musically during the year. During the service, there will be special music by a Brass Quintet, the Senior Choir, the Handbell Choir, and vocalists. Confirmation will be held at 7:45 a.m. in room I. Sunday School for all ages will be held in room H at 8:15 a.m. The Adult Sunday School class will be held in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter; Brian Barr and Bruce Houck.
The Property Committee will meet on May 6 at 7 p.m. in room B. On May 7, the Worship and Music committee will meet in room B. The Girl Scouts will meet on May 9 in the Social Hall at 6:30 p.m.