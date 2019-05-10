St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
May 19: Easter 5
May 26: Easter 6; Memorial Day service at Hill Church Cemetery follows late service.
Senior choir rehearses May 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Regular Sunday School classes continue on May 19, with opening in nave at 8:45 a.m. Thanks to those who helped make hoagies and all who supported the hoagie sale to benefit the Oley Valley Food Pantry.
May 17: Youth Roller skating.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on May 15, 6 p.m.
Graduate Recognition Sunday June 9 at 10 a.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On May 19, the message will be delivered in song at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services as we celebrate Music Sunday. All are welcome. New Member Class at 9 a.m. All are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Learn With Me Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.
Thursday: LeLeche Meeting at 10 a.m.; all are welcome; Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m.; all are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Children’s Musical “In the Big Inning”: We’re looking forward to another fun summer with our children’s musical. Rehearsals begin May 15 at 7 p.m. in our choir room, with an informational parent’s meeting immediately following at 8:15 p.m. Rehearsals are held on Wednesday nights through the summer. You do not have to participate on stage to be a part of the fun - volunteers are needed behind the scenes also! Contact Molly with questions at mbyrne@stjohnsboyertown.org. Performance is Aug 18.
Free Vacation Bible School program “To Mars and Beyond” will be June 18, 19, 20 & 25, 26, 27; 9 a.m. to noon. Join us for another great year of Vacation Bible School with Good Shepherd UCC and St. John’s ELC. Those going into 6th grade and younger will be our voyagers, traveling through stations, and learning about God who is far beyond our imaginations. All Nursery age voyagers must be potty-trained. Those entering 7th grade and older will be our helpers and volunteers! Register at https://tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/BoyertownVBS. For more information, call 610-369-1024 or visit stjohnsboyertown.org.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Katie Ludy will be confirmed during the 10:30 a.m. service on May 19.
The Young Adults will meet for fellowship at 5:30 p.m. on May 19.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
The fifth Sunday of Easter will be celebrated on Sunday. Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30, a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day. Come to ponder. Come to discuss. Come to listen. Come to learn.
Join us at 9:30 as we worship the Risen Lord. Pastor Donald Nice will preside. Kathy Billger will deliver the sermon and children’s sermon. The choir will sing, “Be My Hands and Feet,” by Bringle/Alonso.
The Constitution Team will meet from 10-11 on Wednesday morning.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on May 19 for worship at 10:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. We will be having a Spring Pot Luck picnic at 4 p.m. under the pavilion. All are invited!
Faith Formation for all ages will have their last session May 19 at 9 a.m. We will resume classed in the fall. Thank you to all who participate in our Faith Formation Program.
Prayer Wednesdays: The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
May 19 is the 5th Sunday of Easter: 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. The Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Bill and Betty Hallman, Ushers: Bob Eshbach, Bob McElwee & Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Servers: Betty Moore and Linda Bewley, Acolytes: Mackenzie Moyer, Lector: Ruth Weiser, Nursery: Angie Smith, Prayer Circle Meeting following worship. 5 p.m. In Ian's Boots Service Project.
Join us for our first Trinity Community Day, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children Carnival Games, Master’s Kim’s Black Belt Academy Demo, Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo, Pet Blessing (Please bring donation of pet food), Free Food & Beverages.
There will be a Grief Support Group Meeting on May 21 at 7 p.m. in the Parlor. All are welcome.
Summer Worship Schedule: Starting June 2, we will worship at 9 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or Contemporary Worship Service. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
Graduate Recognition Sunday will be June 9. Please call the church office and let us know of any members, friends, or loved ones who are graduating from high school, college, graduate school, basic training or any other academic or career training program.
Musical Celebration: June 2 at 3 p.m. featuring our choirs and instrumentalists. Please come out for an afternoon of great music and fellowship.
VBS-2019: Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages three years old through 6th grade. Watch for more information. Anyone interested in helping with VBS, contact Sharon Renninger or Pastor Zaiser.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales in May will be the 3rd Tuesday. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. See Kitty Isett.
In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment, including used cleats, balls, pads, guards, for children and youth development programs both here and around the world. Soccer equipment is especially welcome. All youth, families, and adults are invited to participate in our next service project to In Ian’s Boots on May 19. We’ll meet in the Parish Hall for Pizza at 5 and proceed over to the In Ian’s Boots warehouse in North Coventry to sort and tag shoes for the needy. We’ll be back by 8. Let Pastor know if you’re planning to participate.
May 20: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; May 21: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Grief Support Group; May 22: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Choir Practice; May 23: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the Fifth Sunday of Easter on May 19 at 9 a.m. Pastor David Penman will join us as supply pastor for this “Bring a Friend/Dedication of Welcome Center Sunday”. Pr. Penman will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Confirmation will be held at 7:45 a.m. in room I. Sunday School for all ages will be held in room H at 8:15 a.m. The Adult Sunday School class will be held in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service are Acolyte Jackson Moser; Lector Heather Moser; Communion Assistant Pat Moser; Assistant Minister Kathy Watts and Ushers/Greeter Roxanne and Butch Fox. Immediately following the worship service, the congregation will gather in the new “Welcome Center”, so that we can dedicate it in memory of Beryl Kiefer and Edna Young followed by a coffee hour of food and fellowship. We invite the community to this “special” Sunday of worshiping with our friends and the dedication of our new Welcome Center.
The Girl Scouts will meet on May 23 in the Social Hall at 6:30 p.m. The church office will be open on May 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.