St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
June 2: Easter 7, Holy Communion
June 9: Pentecost Sunday, Holy Communion; Graduate Recognition and Confirmation at 10 a.m. service.
June 16: Trinity Sunday, Summer Schedule begins, one service at 9 a.m., preceded by a hymn sing at 8:55, children dismissed to Sunday School after the Children’s Chat.
Senior choir rehearses May 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Regular Sunday School classes continue on June 2, with opening in nave at 8:45 a.m.
Vacation Bible School to be held June 17-21, 9-11:30 a.m.
Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting on June3, 6 p.m. (note new meeting night).
Graduate Recognition June 9 at 10 a.m.
Meal prep help needed on July 18, speak with Marcia Kurtz for more details.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The summer worship schedule will include an 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship service. There will be no Sunday school.
The Wednesday night Magnify service will be suspended until September.
Cub Scout Pack #291 has ended its season and will reorganize in September.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Summer Worship: every Sunday June through August, 9:15 a.m. All are welcome.
Free Community Meal and Clothing Giveaway: June 22 at noon. All are welcome.
Relay for Life Food Truck Fair: June 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Grandpop Bubbles noon to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend to support Relay for Life. We will also be having a clothing drive on this day.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On June 2, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service). We will have a Capital Campaign Dedication at the early service. An anniversary luncheon will be held after the second service for all couples who are celebrating 50+ years of marriage; all are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Tuesday: Senior Shepherds Meeting at 1 p.m.; All are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Learn With Me Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Saturday: Philadelphia Avenue Street Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feel free to stop by Good Shepherd UCC’s booth to obtain more information on our Summer Sunday School and Church activities and services, including VBS and our Summer Mission Trip.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will be hosting our combined Vacation Bible School program “To Mars and Beyond” on June 18-20 and June 25-27 from 9 a.m. to noon this year due to our upcoming construction project slated to begin in mid-June. Optional paid After-Care service is available from 12 to 5 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.gsuccboyertown.org/vbs. For make a reservation for After-Care services, call Good Shepherd’s office at 610-367-2842 between Monday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Senior Shepherds is an active group of seniors in the Boyertown community who gather together monthly with guest speakers who share informative topics and/or local entertainment for these senior gatherings. All senior members of the Boyertown community are welcome to attend these meetings.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call 610-367-2842 for more information.
Join us on June 2 for worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. All are invited!
Faith Formation will resume classes in the fall. Thank you to all who participate in our Faith Formation Program.
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Ascension Day will be celebrated on Sunday. This is the day Christ, risen from the dead, ascended back to God in heaven. Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
The service begins at 9:30 a.m. The choir will sing, “Rejoice, the Lord is King!” by Darwall/Gerig. Communion will be celebrated.
The Adult Forum will meet at 11 to learn about Ascension Art.
Catechism will have a Family Night at Sulomans for ice cream at 5:30 p.m.
Property Committee will meet at 6:30 on Tuesday night.
Congratulations to Broderick Cuthill, who will receive his Eagle Scout Award on Tuesday evening at 7 at St. Luke.
The Community Clothing Rack begins it summer hours on Wednesday. They will be open for donations from 9 a.m. – noon.
The Constitution Team will meet from 10-11 on Wednesday.
Handbell Choir will meet Wednesday night at 6:30, and Sr. Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Worship and Music Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on the Seventh Sunday of Easter on June 2 at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor, Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service, present the sermon for the morning, as well as present the Children’s Sermon. Confirmation class will be held at 7:45 a.m. in room I. Sunday School for all ages has ended until the fall. The Adult Sunday School class will be held in room H at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at the 9:00 a.m. service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Diane Houck, Communion Assist: Nancy Fioriglio, Assistant Minister: Denise Hoffman and Ushers/Greeter; Bruce Houck and Linda Quinn.
The Property Committee will meet on June 3 at 7 p.m. in room B. On June 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Worship and Music committee will meet in room B followed by a Mercy Ministry meeting at 7 p.m. in room H. A Leadership Meeting will be held on June 5 at 7 p.m. in the parlor for all leaders of the church. The Golden Age Club will host their annual picnic in our social hall beginning at noon. Grief Group will meet on June 7 at 11 a.m. in the parlor. Topic of discussion for this meeting will be: Grieve from your soul. All those grieving are encouraged and welcome to attend.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Summer Worship Schedule: Starting June 2, we will worship at 9 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or Contemporary Worship Service during June, July and August. We will return to our regular schedule on Sept. 1.
June 2 is the 7th Sunday of Easter: 9 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Greeter: Heidi Yescavage, Ushers: Bill Eddinger, Kurt Yescavage, Dennis Schaeffer.
June 3: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; June 6: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
We will be having a Musical Celebration on June 2 at 3 p.m. featuring our choirs and instrumentalists. Please come out for an afternoon of great music and fellowship.
Graduate Recognition Sunday will be June 9. Please call the church office and let us know of any members, friends, or loved ones who are graduating from high school, college, graduate school, basic training or any other academic or career training program.
The next Grief Support Group will meet on June 18 at 7 p.m., all are welcome.
VBS-2019 Miraculous Mission will be held July 22-26, 6:15-8:30 p.m., for children ages 3 years old through 6th grade. Anyone interested in helping with VBS, contact Sharon Renninger or Pastor Zaiser.
Scout Troop 511 will resume Hoagie Sales in September.