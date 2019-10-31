St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 7: Salute to Veterans 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Sponsored by the Boyertown Rotary Club, we welcome the combined show choirs of Boyertown Middle School East and West, musical selections by Swing Shift and words from local veterans and guest speaker William Schweitzer. Join us in saying “thank you” to those who have served in the military to preserve our freedom.
Nov. 25: Community Thanksgiving Service 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis
Armchair Traveler Evening Fun Event: Nov. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. held in the Rohrbach Chapel, across Conrad Road from the church building. Experience three presentations by our members showcasing special trips they have taken to a variety of exotic locations. We have PowerPoint slides interspersed with conversation in an evening of relaxed fun.
Friedens UCC, 337 Main St., Oley
Church Bazaar: Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Home-made soups, cookies, pies, and potato filling will be available for purchase. Lunch will be available for eat-in or take-out. There will be vendors, quilt and craft raffles as well as assorted basket raffles. Our very popular White Elephant Sale will be set up for your browsing pleasure. Plenty of parking in our parking lot. Handicap accessible. Call 610-987-3536 with questions.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 10: worship on this 22nd Sunday after Pentecost at morning worship service 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Becca Johns, Lector: Nancy Fioriglio, Assisting Minister: Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter; Ginnie Wilkinson and Nancy Fioriglio. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Immediately following the worship service, the annual fall congregational meeting will be held in the sanctuary. At this meeting, we invite all voting members to join us to vote on the 2020 Budget, 2020 new council members, as well as approve the quotes for the replacement of the front doors. All Confirmand students are encouraged to attend the meeting. Sunday School for all ages of children will be in room H at 10:15 a.m.
This week: office closed Nov. 11. December Niantic News Newsletter articles due into office by Nov. 12. Quilt Tying will be Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. in room H, followed by Lutheran Ladies Lunch meeting at the church by 11 a.m. to carpool to Tosco’s in Pennsburg. The Worship and Music committee will meet on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in room E. Handbell rehearsal is Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. Girl Scouts will meet Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall. The office will be open Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Journeys through Grief Seminar: Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. will be led by Sylvia Havlish, a certified grief counselor from Lutheran Congregational Services. The seminar is free, in part to the generosity of Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville and open to 15 registrants. Call the church office to register or come to the seminar.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. We’ll give thanks for our veterans. Communion will be celebrated, as it is every Sunday. JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m., following the Time for Children during the worship service. Following the service, we’ll meet in Memorial Hall for a special luncheon to “salute” our veterans. We’ll also enjoy rock painting.
Catechism: meets at 5:30 Sunday evening.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 will meet in the Choir Room Tuesday nights, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and again Thursday 6 to 8 p.m.
Community Clothing Rack: open for shoppers on Wednesday 1 to 4 pm.
Handbell Choir: rehearses at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:15.
Congregation Council: meets at 6:45 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 10: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Cantata Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 8 p.m.; all welcome.
Saturday: White Elephant Sale 8 a.m. to noon includes rows of used items to buy including home décor, kitchen items, holiday decorations, clothes, books, jewelry. Also, there will be breakfast, baked goods, and homemade caramels for sale. All are welcome to attend.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: Worship Services are 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month. Nov. 10 is the 22nd Sunday after Pentecost. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Karen Irey & Cathy Yoder; Ushers Karen Irey, Susan Rothenberger, Oscar & Angie Smith; Acolyte Ryan Isett; Lector Mardell Blanford; Nursery Heidi Yescavage. Prayer Circle Meeting following worship.
This week: Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts and 7 p.m. Council Meeting, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice and 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
Operation Christmas Child: Once again, we are collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.). Boxes are available in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Please return filled boxes by Nov. 10.
The Grief Support Group: meets in Parlor on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. All welcome.
Christmas Sharing for Topton: Trinity is once again participating. A list of items needed is posted on the bulletin board in the Parish Hall. There is a box for your donations in the Narthex. Please support this important project. The last day to drop off your items will be Nov. 24.
Community Thanksgiving Eve Service: Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sassamansville. Come on out and give thanks with our brothers and sisters in Christ from other area congregations.