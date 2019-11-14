St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 25: Community Thanksgiving Service 7 p.m. in Sanctuary.
Dec. 14: The Director’s Big Band Christmas Concert 7 p.m. in Sanctuary. Get in the holiday spirit with this free Christmas concert. Sure to put some Merry in your Christmas, the Director’s Big Band will perform a variety of holiday favorites. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 24: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service). Christian Journeys 7 p.m. in Chapel. All welcome.
Monday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m., all welcome; Boy Scouts 7 p.m.; Community Thanksgiving Service at St. John’s Lutheran Church 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Tuesday: Prayer Team 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Cantata Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal 8 p.m.; all welcome.
Saturday: Relay for Life (Bark For Life Team) Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. in Zwingli Hall. Tickets available at the door. All welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610- 367-2842 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 24: worship with us on this Christ the King Sunday at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and after (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. The Confirmation class will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I and the Adult Sunday School class will meet in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Diane Houck, Communion Assist: Sue Hoffman, Assisting Minister: Janet Schaeffer, and Ushers/Greeter; Dawn Hoffman and Bruce Houck.
Nov. 26: 7 p.m., Church Council will meet for their monthly meeting in the parlor.
Community Thanksgiving Eve Service: 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sassamansville. A joint choir, comprised of members of various area churches, will sing during the service. Immediately following the service, there will be a time of refreshment and fellowship.
Nov. 28: church office closed in observance of Thanksgiving.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Saturday: 8th Annual Craft Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring 15 crafters, Grandma’s Attic, Basket Raffle, baked goods, homemade soups, hoagies, fun and fellowship.
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. on Music Sunday as we celebrate the Reign of Christ with a hymn festival. Director of Music, Lincoln Noecker, will be installed. Communion will be celebrated, as it is every Sunday. JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m, following the Time for Children during the worship service. A coffee hour will follow the service.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 will meet in the Choir Room Tuesday nights 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Thanksgiving Eve Service: 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall. The ever popular pumpkin pie will be served.
Thanksgiving Day: church office is closed.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Nov. 24: Christ the King Sunday 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Ruth Reinhard and Virginia Rowland; Ushers Kurt Yescavage, Susan Moser, Elaine Dotterer, Betty Moore; Acolyte Owen Heimbach; Crucifer Logan Heimbach; Lector Randy Kehl; Nursery Janice Sheetz.
This week: Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts and at 7 p.m. Discipleship Committee Meeting.
Community Thanksgiving Eve Service: Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sassamansville. Give thanks with our brothers and sisters in Christ from other area congregations.
Christmas Sharing for Topton: a list of items needed is posted on the bulletin board in the Parish Hall. There is a box for your donations in the Narthex. The last day to drop off your items will be Nov. 24.