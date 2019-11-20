St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 14: The Director’s Big Band Christmas Concert 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Get in the holiday spirit with this free Christmas concert! Sure to put some Merry in your Christmas, the Director’s Big Band will perform a variety of holiday favorites. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. A free, family-style meal will be served in Fellowship Hall on Christmas day following our 10:30 a.m. worship service. Our doors are open to everyone in the community to join us for a free meal and a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Register for the meal at stjohnsboyertown.org/event/christmas or call the church office at 610-369-1024.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Dec. 7: Free Community Pancake & Sausage Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. Contact information is 610-652-5023 or calvaryucc@gmail.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Dec. 1: worship with us on this the First Sunday of Advent at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon. We will be lighting the first candle of the Advent Wreath on this Sunday. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and after (10:15 a.m.), join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Adult Sunday School class meets in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Jackson Moser, Lector Heather Moser, Communion Assistant Heather Moser, Assisting Minister Kathy Watts, and Ushers/Greeter Terry Flicker and Mike Appold. The Confirmation class will meet on Sunday 6 to 8 p.m. in room I. Parents and mentors are invited to join the class.
Dec. 2: 7 p.m., the Property Committee will meet for their monthly meeting in the room B (coat/mailroom).
Dec. 4: Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: 6 to 9 p.m., those who signed up to attend the Holiday Dinner Out will meet at PC Pub in Pennsburg.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 1: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services with Holy Communion (nursery available at second service); all are welcome. Boyertown Area Choral Association Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. with Reception immediately following the concert; all welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Chapel Communion at 11 a.m. in Chapel; All are welcome. Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (runs every Wednesday from Dec. 4 through March 25 excluding holidays); all are welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Advent Bible Study at 6:15 to 7 p.m.; all welcome. Cantata Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 8 p.m.; all welcome.
Friday: Open House and Live Nativity from 3 to 9 p.m.; all welcome.
Saturday: Pasta Dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus to benefit the Spread the Sparkle for Devin Team and Good Shepherd Youth from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are for sale in advance or at the door. Children 3 and Under free. Call church office at 610-367-2842 for tickets. Take out available. All are welcome.
Next Sunday: Cantata Choir presents “There’s a Song in the Air” at both the 7:45 and 10:20 a.m. services; All are welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Dec. 1: is the 1st Sunday of Advent and Firefighters Appreciation Sunday. 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service with Communion, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Diane McElwee; Greeters Howard and Waynette Shafer; Ushers Dan Kuser, Bob Eshbach, Bob McElwee, Carl Schaeffer, Jr.; Servers Diane McElwee and Linda Ritter; Acolytes Owen and Logan Heimbach; Crucifer Mackenzie Moyer; Lector Sheila Eddinger; Nursery Maddy Wyda. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
This week: Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice and 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
Christmas Cantata: The Cantata “The Winter Rose” will be presented on Dec. 15 at the 10:15 a.m. worship service, followed by a Potluck Luncheon. Snow Date will be Dec. 29. A second presentation of the Cantata will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29 followed by refreshments.
Longest Night “A Service of Healing”: the holidays can have people feeling depressed, lonely, stressed out and/or anxious for a variety of reasons. If you are experiencing a difficult time dealing with the upcoming holidays, for whatever reason, please consider joining us for a Worship service of healing on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. We invite you to this service to be released from these feelings, to know that you are not alone and to help put joy and light back in to your holidays.
Christmas Eve Services: 3 p.m. Afternoon Candlelight Service with Communion and 8 p.m. Evening Candlelight Service with Communion.
In the event of inclement winter weather, news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to www.trinitybech.com.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. We’ll observe the first Sunday of Advent. The first candle on the Advent wreath will be lighted as we celebrate a time of anticipation and preparation for the presence of Jesus among us. A congregational meeting will be held following worship for the purpose of electing members to congregation council, and to vote on updates to our current constitution.
Catechism: Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, Pottstown, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Property Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. Worship and Music at 7 p.m.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 will meet in the Choir Room Tuesday nights 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: the Community Clothing Rack will be open for donations. Advent Soup Supper and Worship will be held soup served 6 to 7 p.m. and worship at 7:30. Handbell choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Finance Committee meets at 7 p.m.