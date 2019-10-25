Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 3: worship with us on this All Saint’s Sunday at morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in Holy Communion worship service; present the sermon for the morning as well as the Children’s Sermon. During the service, we will remember our saints with the names being read and a bell being tolled for those members we have lost and others that are close to our hearts. Those members being remembered are Charles (Roy) Herb, Esther Guinther, Marian Mumbauer, Mary Schoenly, Warren Greenwalt, Rich Maurer, John Schaeffer, and Henry Miller. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and after (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte Hunter Francisco, Lector Holly Francisco, Communion Assistant Mike Appold, Assisting Minister Kathy Watts, and Ushers/Greeter Holly and Emily Francisco.
Adult Sunday School: 10:15 a.m. in the parlor. Confirmation class is attending the Fall Harvest Party.
Fall Harvest Party: Sunday at the Moser Farm 4 to 7 p.m., hosted by the FUN committee. Sign-up to enter your best chili for the Chili Cookoff on the website. There will be lots of activities for all ages from feeding calves, hayride, making s’mores, games, food and fun.
Property Committee meeting: Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the coat/mailbox room (room B).
Mercy Ministry will meet Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in room E.
Journeys through Grief seminar: 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Led by Sylvia Havlish, a certified grief counselor from Lutheran Congregational Services, the seminar is free, in part to the generosity of Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville and open to 15 registrants. Call the church office to register or come to the seminar.
Handbell rehearsal: Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley
Nov. 9: Holiday Bazaar 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade pot pie, baked goods, chow chow, mince pies, meatball sandwiches, beef or pork BBQ, hotdogs, soups.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 31: Light in the Night Safe Zone 6 to 9 p.m. in parking lot. Hosted by St. John’s in conjunction with Thunder Outreach Ministries. Light in the Night Safe Zones are local community, high energy, visibly lit up block parties hosted by local churches, charities or families like yours right in their own communities on trick or treat or Halloween night. There will be music, candy, games and fun in a safe area with help from our local fire departments.
Nov. 7: Salute to Veterans 6:30 p.m. in sanctuary. Sponsored by the Boyertown Rotary Club, we welcome the combined show choirs of Boyertown Middle School East and West, musical selections by Swing Shift and words from local veterans and guest speaker William Schweitzer. Join us in saying “thank you” to those who have served in the military to preserve our freedom.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. We celebrate All Saints Sunday, when we commemorate all saints of the church. We give thanks and praise to God for the gift of faith and the Good News that names us Saints and Sinners, Children of God! Communion will be celebrated, as it is every Sunday. JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m, following the Time for Children during the worship service. Please bring some of your favorite cookies to share following church as we discuss the Nov. 23 Craft Show, and sign up for opportunities to serve.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 will meet in the Choir Room Tuesdays 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Property Committee: meets at 6:30 p.m.
Worship and Music Committee: meets at 7 p.m.
Community Clothing Rack: open for donations of clothing on Wednesday 1 to 4 p.m.
Handbell Choir: rehearse at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:15.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: Worship Services 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month. Nov. 3 is All Saints Sunday 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service with Communion, 9 a.m. Sunday School & New Members Class, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Erika Zaiser, Greeters Betty Moore & Virginia Rowland; Ushers Dan Kuser, Bill Eddinger, Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Bob Eshbach; Servers Terry Kemp & Linda Ritter, Acolyte Mackenzie Moyer & Hailey Schildt, Lector Maddy Wyda, Nursery Sharon Renninger. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
Nov. 4: 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Nov. 5: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, Nov. 6: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers & Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
Grief Support Group: meet in Parlor on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Community Thanksgiving Eve Service: Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sassamansville. Please come on out and give thanks with our brothers and sisters in Christ from other area congregations.
Sunday School Update: This month our elementary and middle school classes will be finishing up our Old Testament studies with stories about the life of David. Our Adult Discussion class continues to meet in the parlor. Please join them as they continue their study of Acts and they will continue the new study on getting the most out of the Ten Commandments.
Operation Christmas Child: collecting filled shoe boxes for children. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) Boxes are available in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Return filled boxes by Nov. 10.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 3: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services with Holy Communion and our Organ Dedication in Memory of Devin Spence (nursery available at second service). A free Special Organ Concert and Reception will be at 3 p.m.; all are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Shepherds Meeting at 1 p.m.; all welcome. Prayer Team 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Chapel Communion at 11 a.m.; all welcome. Cantata Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m. Senior Choir Rehearsal 8 p.m.; all welcome.
Friday: Cub Scouts Sign-Up Meeting 5 to 9 p.m. in Calvin Hall; all welcome.
Senior Shepherds: active group of seniors in the Boyertown community who gather together monthly with guest speakers who share informative topics and/or local entertainment for these senior gatherings. All senior members of the Boyertown community are welcome to attend these meetings.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.