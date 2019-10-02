St. Peters Union Church, 7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie
Oct. 20: Basket Event 20 Bingo games with Longaberger, Pampered Chef and more. Doors open 11:30 a.m. lunch; games start 1 p.m. Pre-admission by Oct. 13, full price tickets sold at door. Call Joy at 610-845-9822 for tickets.
Oct. 27: Halloween Dance. Doors open at noon for light food purchases. Costumes optional. Music 1 to 4 p.m. by The Majestics. 50/50 Drawing. Admission charged.
Nov. 9: Fall Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-order Chicken Pot Pie, Chili, Chicken Corn Soup & Ham/Bean Soup by Nov. 3. Cut-Out Cookies & baked goods available first come. Reserve a vendor table or food 610-845-2525. Raffles, light lunch and more.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship: 18th Sunday after Pentecost on Oct. 13 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in the worship service; present the sermon for the morning as well as the Children’s Sermon. During the service, we will bless the quilts and prayer shawls that have been made by members and friends of the congregation. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and after (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School will meet in the parlor and Sunday School for children will meet in room H. Confirmation class will also meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Kathy Watts, Assisting Minister: Kathy Watts, and Ushers/Greeter; Linda Quinn and Bruce Houck.
Oct. 15: 7 p.m., the Endowment committee will meet in room B in church basement. The Journeys through Grief six week seminar will begin on this night at 7 p.m. This seminar will be led by Sylvia Havlish, a certified grief counselor from Lutheran Congregational Services. The seminar is free, in part to the generosity of Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville and open to 15 registrants. Please call the church office to register.
Oct. 16: Handbell rehearsal 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. The church office will be open on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sunday Afternoon of Reflection on Loss of a Spouse
Oct: 27 at 2 p.m., St. Catharine’s Parish Center, 2427 Perkiomen Ave. Reading 19606. Perhaps ‘survivor’ instead of ‘widow/er’ better explains the ‘status’ box required on forms following this loss. We’ll examine that and the forever-love held for them. Registration required, call610-370- 1174 and book is $5.
Friedens UCC, 337 Main St., Oley
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. Pies, cakes, cookies, soups, and potato filling will be for sale and may be pre-ordered before Nov. 18 at 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536. Lunch can be purchased for eat-in or take-out. There will be raffles of crafts, theme baskets, and a handmade quilt, plus a huge White Elephant sale and vendors selling plants, art, and hand-crafted items.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Oct. 13: Pentecost 18, Youth Sunday service at 10 a.m. Regular classes for all ages, including Confirmation, continue on Oct. 13 with opening in the nave at 8:45 a.m. Confirmation class start time will be 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 20: Pentecost 19
Oct. 27: Reformation Sunday, Holy Communion
Choirs: Rehearsals continue on Oct. 9. Bethlehem Choir at 4:15 p.m., Young Singers at 6 p.m., Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Weight Loss group (TBMP) meeting 6 p.m.
Oct. 19: Pumpkin carving.
Oct. 21: Youth meeting 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: Trunk or Treat 4 p.m.
Notes: Thanks to all who helped with the Daycare Anniversary celebration on Sept. 29. Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends passes are available now for Oct. 16 event.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Oct. 12: Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner 3-6 p.m.
Oct. 13: Morning Fellowship 8:30 a.m. Worship Service 9:15 a.m. Community Forum, Stopping the Hate, at DoubleTree Hotel, Reading 3 p.m.
Oct. 14: Bookworms 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: Spirit on Tap, DoubleTree Hotel, Reading.
Oct. 16: Prayer Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Life Questions 7 p.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 19: Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off 3 to 5 p.m. in parking lot. Hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd UCC, Boyertown. 610- 369-1024, stjohnsboyertown.org. All kids are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and ‘trunk or treat’ around our shared parking lot before the Boyertown Halloween Parade in a safe and welcoming environment! Rain location is Zwingli Hall in Good Shepherd UCC. To decorate a trunk, contact Vicky Henry at ohenry2323@gmail.com. The Fellowship team at St. John’s will also be hosting a Chili Cook-off during Trunk or Treat. Provide a crockpot of your favorite recipe and stay to help dish it out. Attendees vote for their favorite. To enter the contest, register at stjohnsboyertown.org/event/chili.
Oct. 20: Organ Concert featuring Joshua Jinsok Kraybill, 17, 3 p.m. in sanctuary. We have been blessed to have Josh join our worship services this year as a guest musician and now we are pleased to have him back to perform a concert of Baroque, French Romantic and Sacred selections. All are welcome to attend.
Oct. 31: 6 to 9 p.m. Light in the Night Safe Zone held in parking lot. Hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church in conjunction with Thunder Outreach Ministries. Light in the Night Safe Zones are local community, high energy, visibly lit up block parties hosted by local churches, charities or families like yours right in their own communities on trick or treat or Halloween night. There will be music, candy, games and fun in a safe area with help from our local fire departments! The goal is to provide safe areas for children to get safe candy, have fun and play games while pushing back the evil influence of Halloween.
Christ Lutheran Church-Niantic, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Sundays: Worship at 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages 8:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School 10:15 a.m.
Journey through Grief: six-week seminar for grievers and facilitated by trained counselor Oct. 15 to Nov. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration required (as this is for small groups). No cost to participants. Sponsored by Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 13: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all are welcome; Town Hall Meeting at 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Friday: Cub Scouts Sign-Up Night 5 to 9 p.m.; All are welcome.
Saturday: Trunk or Treat 3 to 5 p.m. All kids are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and “trunk or treat” around our shared parking lot before the Boyertown Halloween Parade in a safe and welcoming environment.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Adult Bible Study Group: Sundays 8:30 a.m. to discuss the readings of the day.
Worship: 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated, as it is every Sunday. JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m., following the Time for Children during the worship service.
Catechism: 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Church office: closed on Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Cherub Choir: (children ages 3 ½ to 9 years) meet in the Choir Room Tuesday 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: deadline for articles to be submitted for the Nov./Dec. newsletter.
Sr. Breakfast Group: Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. at Saville’s Diner. Come join this lively group of senior citizens for fun, food, and fellowship!
Evangelism Committee: 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Community Clothing Rack: open for shoppers on Wednesday during fall hours 1 to 4 p.m.
Handbell Choir: rehearses at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:30.
Boyertown Halloween Parade: on Saturday night, watch for our St. Luke participants!
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday Worship Services: 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month. Oct. 13 is the 18th Sunday after Pentecost, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Bill & Pat Brensinger, Ushers: Sharon Renninger, Janice Sheetz, Oscar & Angie Smith, Acoltye: Owen Heimbach, Crucifer: Logan Heimbach, Lector: Angie Renninger, Nursery: Janice Sheeetz.
Oct. 14: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Oct. 15: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts; Oct. 16: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers; Oct. 17: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice; Oct. 19: 9 a.m. Craft Show.
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: Oct. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. Apple Sauce, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Rolls & Butter, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream. Children 4 and under free. Take-out orders available until 6:45 p.m. Call 610-369-1281.
Craft Show: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New crafters include Handmade Greeting Cards, Alpacea Hand-Felted Holiday Characters, Color Street Nail Polish Strips, Acrylic Painting & Primitive Christmas Wood Crafts, as well as usual crafters of Stuffed Bears, Jewelry, Quilted Items & Holiday Creative Items. We will again be having a Bake Sale. Any donations of Breakfast Cakes, Pies, Cookies, appreciated. Used Book Sale in the Nursery. Any gently used books greatly appreciated. Quarts of Pot-Pie, pre-ordered, will be available for sale during the Craft Show.
Operation Christmas Child: Once again, we will be collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) Boxes are available in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Return filled boxes by Nov. 10.
Oley Lutheran Cluster: returns to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-8, 2020 doing volunteer relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. While there, we will work with an expanded relief program coordinated by Lutheran Social Services of Puerto Rico. (There are now construction project managers working with the volunteer groups.) There will be an informational meeting here at Trinity on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. To participate in the trip, let Pastor Gene know as soon as possible. We’ll need a definite commitment, along with a $200 deposit, by Thanksgiving.