Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Oct. 27: worship with us on Reformation Sunday at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in Holy Communion worship service; present the sermon for the morning as well as the Children’s Sermon. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and after (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School will meet in the parlor and Sunday School for children will meet in room H. Confirmation class will also meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Catherine Shade, Lector: Diane Houck Communion Assist: Dale Reichert, Assisting Minister: Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter; Kelly and Evan Shade.
Oct. 29: The Journeys through Grief seminar at 7 p.m. will be led by Sylvia Havlish, a certified grief counselor from Lutheran Congregational Services. The seminar is free, in part to the generosity of Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville and open to 15 registrants. Call the church office to register or come to the seminar.
Oct. 30: Handbell rehearsal 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 26: Ally’s Breakfast & Blood Drive 8 to 11 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. All-you-can-eat breakfast. Children age 4 and under free. Blood donors receive a free breakfast. Proceeds will be given to the Gift of Life Family House, a home away from home for transplant patients and their families who are receiving organ transplant related care in Philadelphia and the surrounding hospitals.
Oct. 27: Reformation Sunday one service only at 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 31: Light in the Night Safe Zone 6 to 9 p.m. in parking lot held in conjunction with Thunder Outreach Ministries. High energy, visibly lit up block parties hosted by local churches, charities or families on trick or treat or Halloween night. There will be music, candy, games and fun in a safe area with help from local fire departments.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. We celebrate Reformation Sunday and give thanks and praise to God for the gift of faith and the Good News that names us Saints and Sinners, Children of God. Communion will be celebrated, as it is every Sunday. JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m. following the Time for Children during the worship service. Bring your completed Bingo card to worship and receive a special prize.
Cherub Choir: ages 3 ½ to 9 meet in the Choir Room Tuesdays 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Community Clothing Rack: will NOT be open for shoppers on Wednesday as it is the fifth Wednesday of the month.
Handbell Choir: rehearses at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:15.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday Worship Service: 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month. Oct. 27 is Reformation Sunday with 9 a.m. Sunday School & New Members Class, 10:15 a.m., Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister: Diane McElwee, Greeters: Ruth Reinhard & Karen Essig, Ushers: Randy Kehl, Bob McElwee, Kay McGowan & Kurt Yescavage, Servers: Diane McElwee & Betty Moore, Acolytes: Logan Heimbach & Mackenzie Moyer, Crucifer: Owen Heimbach, Lector: Kay McGowan, Nursery: Angie Smith.
Oct. 28: 6:30 p.m. Scouts, Oct. 29: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, Oct. 30: 6:30 p.m. Sr. Choir Practice and 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
A Special Thank You: to everyone who supported and volunteered at the Craft Show, it was a huge success! A Special Thank You to Cathy Yoder for organizing this event.
Oley Lutheran Cluster: returning to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-8, 2020 doing volunteer relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. While there, we will work with an expanded relief program coordinated by Lutheran Social Services of Puerto Rico. (There are now construction project managers working with the volunteer groups.) There will be an informational meeting at Trinity on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. If interested in participating in the trip, let Pastor Gene know as soon as possible. We’ll need a definite commitment, along with a $200 deposit, by Thanksgiving.
Youth Group: giving out hot chocolate and cookies to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31 at 6 to 9 p.m.
Operation Christmas Child: collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include School supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.). Boxes are available in the Narthex. Return filled boxes by Nov. 10.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 27: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all are welcome; New Member Reception. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Cantata Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal at 8 p.m.; All are welcome.
Thursday: Light in the Night Party in shared parking lot 6 to 9 p.m.; All are welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call office at 610-367-2842 for more information.