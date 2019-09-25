Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on Oct. 6 for World Communion Sunday Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship begins at 8:30 am, all are invited.
Mark your calendars! All You Can Eat Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner on Oct. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. Cost is a donation of your choice. All are welcome.
Our first Mommy Market will be held on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. We are starting to collect gently used items including baby & children’s clothing, maternity clothes, and baby toys. We are also seeking vendors to set up tables. If you would like to set up a table please email mommarket.calvary@gmail.com or call 484-524-3781.
Prayer Wednesdays: The Sanctuary will be open on Wednesday, October 2nd Wednesday, October 16th from 4-7 pm for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 19: Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-Off in St. John’s parking lot 3 to 5 p.m. hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd UCC. All kids are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and ‘trunk or treat’ around our shared parking lot. Come enjoy trick or treating before the Boyertown Halloween Parade in a safe and welcoming environment. Rain location in Zwingli Hall in Good Shepherd UCC. For planning purposes, if you would like to decorate a trunk, contact Vicky Henry at ohenry2323@gmail.com to register. The Fellowship team at St. John’s will also be hosting a Chili Cook-off during Trunk or Treat. You provide a crockpot of your favorite recipe, and stay to help dish it out. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite. To enter the contest, register online at stjohnsboyertown.org/event/chili.
Oct. 20: 3 p.m. Organ Concert featuring Joshua Jinsok Kraybill in St. John’s Sanctuary. We have been blessed to have 17-year old Josh join our worship services this year as a guest musician and now we are pleased to have him back to perform a concert in our sanctuary! The repertoire for the concert consists of a blend of Baroque, French Romantic and Sacred selections. All are welcome to attend this inspiring concert. 610-369-1024, stjohnsboyertown.org
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Oct. 6: Pentecost 17, Worldwide Communion Sunday
Oct. 13: Pentecost 18, Youth Sunday service at 10 a.m.
Oct. 20: Pentecost 19
Oct. 27: Reformation Sunday, Holy Communion
Choirs: Senior choir (7:30 p.m.) and Young Singers Choir (6 p.m.) continue rehearsals on Oct. 2. Children’s Choir (K- Grade 1) resumes rehearsing on Oct. 2, from 4:15-4:45.
Regular classes for all ages, including Confirmation, continue on Oct. 6 with opening in the nave at 8:45 a.m. Confirmation class start time will be 8:30 a.m. Congratulations to Evan Dierolf and Reed Martin on receiving their Cub Scout God and Me Award!
Thanks to all who helped at the Oley Fair food stand on Sept. 21. Thanks to all who donated items to the local Humane Society.
Weight Loss group (TBMP): next meeting on Oct. 7, 6 p.m.
Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends passes are available now for Oct. 16 event.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this the 17th Sunday after Pentecost on Oct. 6 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service; present the sermon for the morning as well as the Children’s Sermon. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and after (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School will meet in the parlor and Sunday School for children will meet in room H. Confirmation class will meet from 6 – 8 p.m. on Sunday evening in room I. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; Jonathan Lewis, Lector: Bob Heydt, Communion Assist: Nancy Fioriglio, Assisting Minister: Kathy Bittner, and Ushers/Greeter; Lisa and Bob Heydt.
Property meeting will be held on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. On Oct. 8, November Niantic News newsletter articles are due into the office. The office will be open on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Quilt Tying will be held on Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. in room H, followed then by the Lutheran Ladies Lunch at the Oley Turnpike Dairy in which we will meet in the church parking lot at 11 a.m. The Worship and Music committee will meet later that evening at 6:30 p.m. in room B, followed by the Finance committee at 7:30 p.m. The Church office will be closed on Oct. 9. Handbell rehearsal will be on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis
Oyster Pie Sale: Oct. 19, with pick-up between 9 a.m. and noon at Huff’s Union Church. Orders are due by Oct. 13. Call the church office at 610-845-2626 to order.
Oct. 16: QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Suicide Prevention training session from 7 to 8 p.m. upstairs in the Rohrbach Chapel at Huff’s Union Church. This program, for teenagers to adults, was developed by Dr. Paul Quinnett, in order to make talking about suicide something one may honestly discuss in order to help people find help and hope. The program features a powerpoint presentation and includes a handout with emergency information and phone numbers of suicide prevention hotlines and programs. Rev. Jane Kropa, a certified QPR instructor, leads this program.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Jay and Brianna Stokes, missionaries to Indonesia, will be present at both services on Sunday to talk about their mission venture.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m.; Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Our Bible Study group has begun again. Come on out at 8:30 on Sunday mornings to discuss the readings of the day.
Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. as we welcome The Rev. Dr. Angela Zimmann our preacher and presider for the day. Pastor Zimmann is the Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Adjunct Professor of Homiletics at United Lutheran Seminary.
JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m, following the Time for Children during the worship service.
Following worship, Offering Counter refresher will be held.
Cherub Choir (children ages 3 ½ to 9 years) will meet in the Choir Room Tuesday nights, from 6:30 – 7 p.m.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday at new FALL HOURS – 1-4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:30.
The Community Clothing Rack will again be open Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. Congregation Council will meet at 6:45 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday Worship Services are 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month.
Oct. 6 is the 17th Sunday after Pentecost, 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, with Communion, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Bill & Sheila Eddinger, Ushers: Bill Eddinger, Kay McGowan, Dan Kuser, Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Servers: Sheila Eddinger & Terry Kemp, Acolytes: Mackenzie Moyer & Ryan Isett, Lector: Vanessa Deskie, Nursery: Maddy Wyda, Assisting Minister: Erika Zaiser. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
Oct. 7: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Oct. 8: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7:30 p.m. Council Meeting; Oct. 9: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers; Oct. 10: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice; Oct. 12: 3 p.m. Chicken Pot Pie Dinner.
A HUGE THANK YOU to everyone who came out, helped and supported the Basket Party. Once again is was a success, thanks to you. A special thank you to the men in the kitchen for all of their help and also to LaRue Sheetz and Mardell Blanford for organizing this event.
Oct. 12: Chicken Pot Pie Dinner, 3 to 7 p.m. Menu includes: Apple Sauce, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Rolls & Butter, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream). Children 4 and under free. Take Out Orders available until 6:45 p.m. Call 610-369-1281.
Oct. 19: Craft Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Crafters which include Handmade Greeting Cards, Alpacea Hand-Felted Holiday Characters, Color Street Nail Polish Strips, Acrylic Painting & Primitive Christmas Wood Crafts. Also, our usual crafters of Stuffed Bears, Jewelry, Quilted Items & Holiday Creative Items. Calling All Bakers-We will again be having a Bake Sale. Any donations of Breakfast Cakes, Pies, Cookies, etc. is appreciated. We are again having a Used Book Sale in the Nursery. Any gently used books will be greatly appreciated. Quarts of Pot-Pie will be available for sale during the Craft Show. Please make sure to pre-order.
Operation Christmas Child: Once again, we will be collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions: School supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) Boxes will be available Sunday, October 6th, any questions, please see Kathy Kuser. Please return filled boxes by Nov. 10.
Oley Lutheran Cluster: returning to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-8, 2020. We will once again be doing volunteer relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. While there, we will work with an expanded relief program coordinated by Lutheran Social Services of Puerto Rico. (There are now construction project managers working with the volunteer groups.) There will be an informational meeting here at Trinity on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. If interested in participating in the trip, let Pastor Gene know as soon as possible. We’ll need a definite commitment, along with a $200 deposit, by Thanksgiving.