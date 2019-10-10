Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Nov. 2: Homemade Apple Dumpling Sale pick-up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Orders are due by Oct. 27. Call the church office at 610-845-2626 to order.
St. Catharine’s Parish Center, 2427 Perkiomen Ave. Reading
Oct. 27: Sunday Afternoon of Reflection on Loss of a Spouse at 2 p.m. Perhaps ‘survivor’ instead of ‘widow/er’ better explains the ‘status’ box required on forms following this loss. We’ll examine that and the forever-love held for them. Registration required, call 610-370- 1174 and book is $5.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 19: Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off 3 to 5 p.m. in parking lot. Hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church and Good Shepherd UCC, Boyertown. 610- 369-1024, stjohnsboyertown.org. All kids are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and ‘trunk or treat’ around our shared parking lot before the Boyertown Halloween Parade in a safe and welcoming environment! Rain location is Zwingli Hall in Good Shepherd UCC. To decorate a trunk, contact Vicky Henry at ohenry2323@gmail.com. The Fellowship team at St. John’s will also be hosting a Chili Cook-off during Trunk or Treat. Provide a crockpot of your favorite recipe and stay to help dish it out. Attendees vote for their favorite. To enter the contest, register at stjohnsboyertown.org/event/chili.
Oct. 20: Organ Concert featuring Joshua Jinsok Kraybill, 17, 3 p.m. in sanctuary. We have been blessed to have Josh join our worship services this year as a guest musician and now we are pleased to have him back to perform a concert of Baroque, French Romantic and Sacred selections. All are welcome to attend.
Oct. 31: 6 to 9 p.m. Light in the Night Safe Zone held in parking lot. Hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church in conjunction with Thunder Outreach Ministries. Light in the Night Safe Zones are local community, high energy, visibly lit up block parties hosted by local churches, charities or families like yours right in their own communities on trick or treat or Halloween night. There will be music, candy, games and fun in a safe area with help from our local fire departments! The goal is to provide safe areas for children to get safe candy, have fun and play games while pushing back the evil influence of Halloween.
St. Peters Union Church, 7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie
Oct. 20: Basket Event 20 Bingo games with Longaberger, Pampered Chef and more. Doors open 11:30 a.m. lunch; games start 1 p.m. Pre-admission by Oct. 13, full price tickets sold at door. Call Joy at 610-845-9822 for tickets.
Oct. 27: Halloween Dance. Doors open at noon for light food purchases. Costumes optional. Music 1 to 4 p.m. by The Majestics. 50/50 Drawing. Admission charged.
Nov. 9: Fall Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-order Chicken Pot Pie, Chili, Chicken Corn Soup & Ham/Bean Soup by Nov. 3. Cut-Out Cookies & baked goods available first come. Reserve a vendor table or food 610-845-2525. Raffles, light lunch and more.
Friedens UCC, 337 Main St., Oley
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. Pies, cakes, cookies, soups, and potato filling will be for sale and may be pre-ordered before Nov. 18 at 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536. Lunch can be purchased for eat-in or take-out. There will be raffles of crafts, theme baskets, and a handmade quilt, plus a huge White Elephant sale and vendors selling plants, art, and hand-crafted items.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Oct. 20: worship with us on the 19th Sunday after Pentecost at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in Holy Communion worship service; present the sermon for the morning as well as the Children’s Sermon. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and after (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School will meet in the parlor and Sunday School for children will meet in room H. Confirmation class will also meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Sue Hoffman, Communion Assist: Sue Hoffman, Assisting Minister: Janet Schaeffer, and Ushers/Greeter; Ginnie Wilkinson and Dawn Hoffman.
Oct. 22: 7 p.m., Church Council will meet in the parlor.
The Journeys through Grief: six-week seminar will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. Ld by Sylvia Havlish, a certified grief counselor from Lutheran Congregational Services, the seminar is free, in part to the generosity of Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville and open to 15 registrants. Call the church office to register or come to the seminar.
Oct. 23: Handbell rehearsal 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study Group to discuss the readings of the day. Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated, as it is every Sunday. JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m, following the Time for Children during the worship service. Following the service, a refresher session for ushers will be held in the sanctuary.
Women’s Bible Study: noon on Sunday. Women will read “Inspired: Slaying Giants, Walking on Water, and Loving the Bible Again,” by Rachel Held Evans.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 years will meet in the Choir Room Tuesdays 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Christian Education Committee meeting: 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Community Clothing Rack: open for shoppers on Wednesday during their fall hours 1 to 4 p.m.
Handbell Choir: rehearse at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:15.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: Worship Services are 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month. Oct. 20 is 19th Sunday after Pentecost-8:00 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9:00 a.m., Sunday School & New Members Class, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Howard & Waynette Shafer, Ushers: Dan Ritter, Mardell Blanfrod, Dennis Schaeffer, Howard Shafer, Servers: Linda Bewley & Linda Ritter, Acolytes: Hailey Schildt & Logan Heimbach, Crucifer: Owen Heimbach, Lector: Maddy Wyda, Nursery: Kathy Farrington, Assisting Minister: Jennifer MacDonald, 4:30 p.m. Youth Group Pizza/Pumpkin Carving Party.
Oct. 21: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Oct. 22: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts; Oct. 23: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers; Oct. 24: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice; Oct. 26: 10 a.m. Mission Trip Meeting.
Oct. 19: Craft Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Crafters which include Handmade Greeting Cards, Alpacea Hand-Felted Holiday Characters, Color Street Nail Polish Strips, Acrylic Painting & Primitive Christmas Wood Crafts. Also, our usual crafters of Stuffed Bears, Jewelry, Quilted Items & Holiday Creative Items. Author Williard Carpenter will be here with his new book, “The Path That May”. We will again be having a Bake Sale. Any donations of Breakfast Cakes, Pies, Cookies are appreciated. We are again having a Used Book Sale in the Nursery. Any gently used books will be greatly appreciated. Quarts of Pot-Pie will be available for sale during the Craft Show. Please make sure to pre-order.
Operation Christmas Child: Once again, we are collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions: School supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) Boxes are available in the Narthex.
Oley Lutheran Cluster: returning to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-8, 2020. We will once again be doing volunteer relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. While there, we will work with an expanded relief program coordinated by Lutheran Social Services of Puerto Rico. (There are now construction project managers working with the volunteer groups.) There will be an informational meeting at Trinity on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. If you’re interested in participating in the trip, please let Pastor Gene know as soon as possible. We’ll need a definite commitment, along with a $200 deposit, by Thanksgiving.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 20: Pastor Kimberly Berenotto will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); Orchestra plays at 10:20 a.m. service; all are welcome; New Member Reception; Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Bell Tower Meeting at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m.; All are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; All are welcome.
Thursday: Le Leche Meeting at 10 a.m.; All are welcome; Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m.; All are welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.