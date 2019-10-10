Over 80 eighth graders from Most Blessed Sacrament and St. Columbkill churches received the sacrament of Confirmation on Oct. 2. Most Reverend Alfred Schlert, bishop of the Allentown Diocese, front center, confirmed the students. Also pictured are Fr. Martin Kern, pastor of St. Columbkill church in Boyertown, left, and Fr. Kevin Gualano, administrator of Most Blessed Sacrament church in Bally.