Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office at 610-369-1281and make a reservation. Any questions, contact the church office. The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Candy Sale: Trinity Lutheran Church has made arrangements with Peppermint Stick, Boyertown, to dip and box the Easter Eggs from this past Spring that was never finished. There is homemade peanut butter, coconut crème, and butter crème eggs dipped in milk chocolate and is in the store to sell. The price is $12 per pound. Proceeds to be shared by Trinity and Peppermint. Also, Trinity is selling raisin, peanut, and cashew clusters in dark or milk chocolate. The raisin and peanut clusters will be $12 per pound. The cashews will be $15 per pound. The clusters are now available.
Trinity’s Sunday School: delayed opening this fall. Our planned start will be Oct. 4 at 9:15 a.m. While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Fall Craft Show: Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will also be 25 visitors capacity, we will also have a Used Book Sale, books may be dropped off to church in September. Takeout lunch will also be available.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon. Supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment including used cleats, balls, pads, guards, to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Iset. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
Need a ride: volunteers in the congregation are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Sept. 20: Worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. We will be celebrating Harvest Home and also having a Quilt blessing during the service. Pianist for the service will be Diane Houck. Worship Assistants at the 9 a.m. service are Lector/Assistant Minister Denise Hoffman. Later that day beginning at 4 p.m., all those currently in Confirmation as well as those eligible will meet at the home of Denise Hoffman for the Confirmation Kickoff picnic.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Sept. 22: Church Council will meet for their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. brief parking lot worship service will be held. At 9:30 a.m. our recorded worship service will be shown in the sanctuary for those unable to view our services online. This is limited to 25 attendees. Holy Communion will be offered at both services.
Worship and messages: continue to air on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page (St. John’s Lutheran Church of Boyertown). For updates and further details, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Sept. 20: Good Shepherd will continue its series “Questions and Answers” as we continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.