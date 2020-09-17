Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Sept. 27: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Pianist for the service will be Diane Houck. Worship Assistants at the 9 a.m. service are Lector/Assistant Minister; Terry Flicker. Confirmation Class will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the social hall so that social distancing can occur. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sept. 27: continuing with in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281. The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Candy Sale: Trinity Lutheran Church has made arrangements with Peppermint Stick, Boyertown, to dip and box the Easter Eggs from this past Spring that was never finished. There is homemade peanut butter, coconut crème, and butter crème eggs dipped in milk chocolate and is in the store to sell. The price is $12 per pound. Proceeds to be shared by Trinity and Peppermint. Also, Trinity is selling raisin, peanut, and cashew clusters in dark or milk chocolate. The raisin and peanut clusters will be $12 per pound. The cashews will be $15 per pound. The clusters are now available. Contact Waynette Shafer, to place your order.
Basket Party: Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $15. This years’ party will be a little different, you must call the church office to make reservations, due to 25 visitor capacity for 30 minute intervals. Get your baskets together. Filled Baskets must be a minimum of $25. For tickets, see LaRue Sheetz, Mardell Blanford or the church office.
Trinity’s Sunday School delayed opening this fall: planned start will be Oct. 4 at 9:15 a.m. While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Chicken Pot Pie Quart Sale: Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Place an online order at https://ballyrec.org/trinity/ or call the church office at 610-369-1281 to place your order. Price is $8 per quart. Pre-orders can be picked up in the church parking lot and will be kept until noon.
Fall Craft Show: Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring returning crafters, handmade cards, ornaments, blown glass, etc. Willard Carpenter will be here with a new book for signing. We will also have our annual Book Sale. Lunch will be available for takeout. We can only accommodate 25 visitors at a time. Volunteers are needed for setting up and taking down and helping with the book sale. Poster & Lawn Signs are available for you to display. Any questions, see Cathy Yoder.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now we are supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment including used cleats, balls, pads and guards, to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Sept. 27: Good Shepherd will continue its series “Questions and Answers” as we continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Online: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion. Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound. You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Sept. 27: seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 21:23-32. This is the parable of doing God’s will. We will celebrate Holy Communion, with all participants bringing their own communion elements (ie., bread, crackers, wine, juice, etc.) as this is the safest way to celebrate communion at this time.
Wednesdays: 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 1 to 4 p.m. for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!!
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. brief parking lot worship service will be held. At 9:30 a.m. our recorded worship service will be shown in the sanctuary for those unable to view our services online. This is limited to 25 attendees. Holy Communion will be offered at both services.
Remote access: Worship and messages will continue to air on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page (St. John’s Lutheran Church of Boyertown). For updates and further details, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.